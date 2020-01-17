Antetokounmpo has occasionally flashed real rage this season — kicking a sign in November and punching his first to draw a technical foul on Christmas — but more often his relentless physicality has left opponents whimpering. Milwaukee has won 22 games by double digits and 13 games by at least 20 points, enabling Antetokounmpo to pursue his personal version of load management by enjoying fourth quarters full of garbage time from the comfort of Milwaukee’s bench.

While the Bucks are indisputably the NBA’s best team, they also might be its most misunderstood. They have played so well and so consistently for three straight months that much of the conventional wisdom about them needs to be revisited.

For starters, they have earned a tenfold increase in hype — even if Mike Budenholzer, their purposefully dull coach, often sounds like he is auditioning for a second career reading sleep stories on a meditation app. Milwaukee’s point differential is +12.4, a mark that eclipses every team in NBA history, including the 73-win 2016 Golden State Warriors and the 72-win 1996 Chicago Bulls. They are on pace for 71 wins, a remarkable feat that borders on the absurd given that none of their players, not even Antetokounmpo, ranks in the NBA’s top 50 in minutes per game.

Much like those 2016 Warriors, the Bucks are elite on both sides of the ball and they excel at pushing the tempo. Milwaukee leads the league in pace this season, with virtually every rotation player encouraged to launch three-pointers early in the shot clock. Antetokounmpo is a terrifying one-man fast break, but the Bucks exhaust and break opponents with their team-wide perimeter onslaught and a well-honed ability to make good decisions while playing fast.

Consider: The Bucks are never discussed as a “Superteam,” yet they are averaging more points per game (119.6) than any team from the past 25 years, including every iteration of Steve Kerr’s Warriors dynasty. Place the emphasis on “team” rather than “super,” and suddenly the label fits Milwaukee.

Therein lies the root cause of the Bucks’ mistaken identity. Because Antetokounmpo lacks a top-20 sidekick and because Milwaukee crashed out of the playoffs with four straight losses to the Toronto Raptors last year, they are too easily written off as a “regular season team” that is overly dependent on their lone superstar or their “system offense.”

Nothing could be further from the truth. The Bucks are deep and talented, and their complementary pieces — all-star forward Khris Middleton chief among them — fit very well. What’s more, “systems” are inherently a good thing in the NBA. Which recent champions have thrived off chaos or failed to construct logical support structures around their centerpiece players?

The “regular season team” talk is overly simplistic too. Not only did the Bucks open the playoffs with a 10-1 start last year, they did what great postseason teams do: obliterate average competition and outlast good competition.

In the first round, Milwaukee blasted the Detroit Pistons and rendered their center, Andre Drummond, unplayable. In the second round, Milwaukee humiliated the Boston Celtics, adjusting to their smart defensive scheme on Antetokounmpo and continually applying pressure until Kyrie Irving cracked.

The only hurdle Milwaukee couldn’t scale was Kawhi Leonard, the best player in last year’s playoffs who happened to be performing at peak level. Even then, the Bucks led the Eastern Conference finals, two games to none, and took Game 3 to double overtime on the road. The end of that series said more about Leonard’s talent and the Raptors’ resolve than it did about the Bucks, who were in uncharted waters at the time.

Although last year’s track record doesn’t guarantee that the Bucks will win the 2020 title, they are the East’s prohibitive favorites. They are better and more experienced, while their major conference rivals have plateaued or regressed.

The Bucks’ record isn’t perfect — a Christmas Day loss to the Philadelphia 76ers was an obvious blemish — but they have scored victories over the West’s top two contenders, the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers. Their routine brilliance continued Thursday, as they aced another high-profile showdown by building a 27-point lead against the Celtics before hanging on to claim a 128-123 home victory.

Antetokounmpo finished with 32 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists, but he paid no mind to his typically gaudy numbers, choosing instead to focus on Milwaukee’s second-half let-ups.

“I was kind of upset after the game,” Antetokounmpo said, his focus and priorities clear. “Talking in the locker room, it was like, ‘Guys, we were up by 20, we won, but this isn’t going to go in the playoffs.’ We’ve got to play for 48 minutes. Coach Bud came in here and was steaming hot. He was angry. That’s good. He doesn’t really care about this game or the next game, he cares about how can we get better and how we can be good for 48 minutes. That’s our goal. Instead of stepping on them, we let them come back easy.”