President Trump and first lady Melania Trump attended the game and stood on the field during the national anthem. The couple watched the game from a suite and left to return to Washington before the fourth quarter.

Trump made headlines when hosting Clemson at the White House last year. The visit occurred in the midst of a government shutdown and the president served a spread of fast food.

“We have everything that I like, that you like,” Trump told Clemson players when they arrived, “and I know no matter what we did, there’s nothing you could have that’s better than that, right?”

The menu for LSU’s White House visit has not been announced.

The Tigers arrived in the District on Thursday night and joined the Louisiana congressional delegation for a celebratory dinner at the Kennedy Center. Afterward, players and coaches planned to take a bus tour of Washington.

On Friday, the team was scheduled to tour the National Museum of African American History and Culture, a popular destination for championship teams visiting elected officials, before meeting with Trump and driving to the Capitol for a photo on the building’s steps and a ceremonial reception with lawmakers.