Coaches

Dave Aranda, defensive coordinator

Aranda, the nation’s highest-paid assistant in 2019 ($2.5 million annually), will replace Matt Rhule as Baylor’s head coach, the Big 12 program announced Thursday. Over his four seasons in Baton Rouge, Aranda’s defenses ranked 2nd, 8th, 5th and 20th nationally in SP+, a measure of efficiency, and on Monday the Tigers held the high-powered Clemson offense to just 394 yards, 134 below its season average.

Joe Brady, passing game coordinator

Brady, who reinvigorated LSU’s offense in his lone season with the program and helped propel quarterback Joe Burrow to the Heisman Trophy, will return to the NFL to serve as Rhule’s offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers.

Out of eligibility

Joe Burrow, quarterback

Likely destined to be playing quarterback for the Bengals next season (Cincinnati has the No. 1 pick), Burrow threw for 5,671 yards with 60 touchdown passes (an FBS record) and compiled a 202 quarterback rating (also an FBS record).

Kristian Fulton, cornerback

In SEC play over his career, Fulton allowed quarterbacks to complete only 41.3 percent of their passes toward the receivers he was shadowing.

Michael Divinity Jr., linebacker

Divinity missed six games this season while suspended for a failed drug test but still had three sacks.

Adrian Magee and Damien Lewis, offensive linemen

Both were named to the all-SEC second team this season. They combined to start 47 games over their careers.

Rashard Lawrence, defensive lineman

A team captain, Lawrence started 11 games this season and was a second-team all-SEC selection.

Leaving early

Bowling-ball tough at 5 feet 7, Edwards-Helaire rushed for 1,414 yards and had an SEC-best 16 rushing touchdowns in 2019 to go with 55 receptions for 453 yards and a touchdown.

Chaisson had 60 tackles (13.5 for loss) and a team-high 6.5 sacks in 13 games after missing nearly all of the 2018 with a torn ACL.

Delpit won the Jim Thorpe Award, given to college football’s top defensive back, despite battling an ankle injury all season.

The former running back finished third on the team with 77 tackles to go with 9.5 tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks

Named to the all-SEC first team, Cushenberry started 28 consecutive games as part of an offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s best.

After moving to the slot for the first time, Jefferson had 111 catches for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Phillips had 113 tackles to lead the Tigers by a wide margin.

Charles missed six games for disciplinary reasons but had two strong playoff games protecting Burrow’s blind side.