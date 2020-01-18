

Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky has struggled since signing a big contract this offseason. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

NHL superstars make a lot of money, but this season is reinforcing the notion that it is not prudent to commit a lot of salary cap space to a goaltender.

Goalie performance and year-over-year reliability is much less predictable than those of a forward or defenseman, which makes the financial risks more significant. The five most expensive netminders make an average of $8.6 million (12 percent of available cap resources) yet have the same save percentages and a similar win rate as those who make millions less.

Last summer, the Florida Panthers signed two-time Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky to a seven-year, $70 million contract, the second-highest average annual value in the league among goaltenders and tied for the 11th-highest cap hit overall. But Bobrovsky isn’t providing much bang for the buck. The 31-year-old has posted a 16-12-4 record with a below-average save percentage (.896), allowing 13 more goals than expected after taking into account the quality of shots against him. Only Detroit’s Jimmy Howard and San Jose’s Martin Jones have been worse. Bobrovsky also is dealing with an upper-body injury.

Montreal signed Carey Price to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension in July 2017, giving him a position-high $10.5 million cap hit, and he has turned in one above-average season. His .910 save percentage since the start of the 2017-18 season is the 20th-highest among 30 goaltenders who have played at least 100 games in that span, and this season he has allowed two more goals against than expected.

Why is goaltending performance so hard to forecast? It has a lot to do with the other players on the ice. The goal support and defense each goaltender gets influences how many games he will win.

Last season’s Vezina winner, Andrei Vasilevskiy, agreed to an eight-year, $76 million extension with Tampa last summer, and on its face, that appears to be a bargain considering the 25-year-old leads the league in wins (23) and has stopped 955 of 1,043 shots (.916 save percentage). But Vasilevskiy has one of the easiest jobs in the NHL. The Lightning provides him with above-average goal support (3.6 goals per 60 minutes, the third-highest this season) and limits the quality of shots he has to stop. Tampa Bay allows 25 scoring chances against per 60 minutes (the league average is 29) with less than 10 of those from high-danger areas such as the slot or crease. Based on those factors, Vasilevskiy needs to post a save percentage of just .878 or higher to give Tampa Bay a fighting chance at a win, the third-lowest win threshold in the NHL this year.

For similar reasons, it appears at first glance that Washington Capitals rookie Ilya Samsonov is outplaying longtime stalwart Braden Holtby. Samsonov has a higher save percentage, a better win rate and a higher rate of quality starts.

2019-20 Games played Wins Save percentage Quality starts Braden Holtby 32 18 (.563) .899 14 (44 percent) Ilya Samsonov 17 13 (.765) .925 11 (73 percent)

But look closer and discover that, for whatever reason, the Capitals are playing much better in Samsonov’s starts. Holtby has to fend off almost 30 shots per 60 minutes of ice time that are of a higher quality (2.5 expected goals per 60 minutes off those attempts) than those Samsonov is facing (28 shots against per 60 minutes, 2.2 expected goals against per 60). Samsonov also gets better goal support (3.7 goals per 60 minutes compared to 3.0 for Holtby).

Stanley Cup-winning goalies are made, not born. In 2017, Marc-Andre Fleury and Matt Murray of the Pittsburgh Penguins had a combined win threshold of .907 during their championship run. The rest of the league’s netminders had a combined win threshold of .922. Holtby had a win threshold of .878 in 2018 compared to .911 for everyone else. And Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues, a rookie at the time, enjoyed a win threshold of .903 last postseason while the rest of the teams in the playoffs were saddled with a win threshold of .915.

Trying to figure out which goaltender is worth the money is a pointless exercise. Instead, front offices should forgo the big-ticket free agents altogether, especially those on their second and third contracts, and instead spend money to put better skaters in front of a cheaper goaltender in the early years of his career.