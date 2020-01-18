The No. 17 Terps didn’t fall into a familiar early hole and halted a two-game losing streak with a 57-50 win against the Boilermakers. Even though Maryland led by as many as 18 during its impressive first half, Purdue climbed back when Maryland’s second-half shooting went cold.

With about four minutes to go, the Terps (14-4, 4-3 Big Ten), who led by double digits most of the game, saw their lead whittled to three. But Jalen Smith’s thunderous dunk, followed by key defensive stops let the Xfinity Center crowd exhale one final time. Maryland held Purdue scoreless over the final 3:52.

Smith, a sophomore forward from Baltimore, led Maryland with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman Donta Scott has continued to justify his starting role and delivered again Saturday, scoring a career-high 13.

The Terps leaped ahead of the Boilermakers (10-8, 3-4) with their best start of the season. Positive moments early in games have become a rarity for Turgeon’s team. Maryland had been outscored in the opening five minutes in 13 of 17 games coming into Saturday. The Terps had a seven-point lead after five minutes against the Boilermakers and pushed it to 12 less than a minute later.

Maryland’s typically strong defense held Purdue scoreless for more than four minutes while the Terps offense moved the ball well, racking up seven assists on the team’s first seven field goals. Eric Ayala, starting for his second straight game, hit a three early and his teammates followed suit. Smith, Scott and Aaron Wiggins each made a pair of threes in the first half.

The Terps shot 7 of 15 from deep in the first half and took a 36-20 lead into halftime. They shot only 28 percent during the final 20 minutes as Purdue made things interesting.

Wiggins’s recent struggles led Turgeon to bring the sophomore off the bench in Maryland’s last game at Wisconsin. Wiggins still played 34 minutes in that game, but Turgeon said he thought Wiggins seemed more relaxed in that role. So Wiggins again started the game on the bench Saturday and repeated his performance from earlier this week with another strong outing. He hit a three immediately after entering the game and finished with 12 points — the second straight confidence-boosting game for a player fighting through a slump, particularly from three-point range.

Purdue cut Maryland’s advantage to seven near the midpoint of the second half, forcing Turgeon to call a timeout. Maryland responded with a dunk from Wiggins, then a jumper from Smith with the shot clock running down. Smith then blocked Trevion Williams’s attempt on Purdue’s following possession.

The Boilermakers continued to hang around even after Scott tipped in Wiggins’s miss to restore a double-digit lead with under seven minutes to go. Isaiah Thompson’s three-pointer trimmed the margin to five with under six minutes remaining, the smallest it had been since the opening minutes.

The Terps missed seven straight shots and then fouled Sasha Stefanovic on a three-point attempt, and he made all three free throws to cut the lead to 53-50 with just under four minutes remaining. From there, Maryland’s defense responded.