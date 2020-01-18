How to watch UFC 246

When: Main card (four fights) starts Saturday at 10 p.m. Eastern

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Pay-per-view: An ESPN+ subscription is required to watch the main card on your TV or streaming device. It costs $84.98 including a year-long ESPN+ plan for first-time subscribers, $64.99 for current ESPN+ subscribers.

Main card: Lightweights Anthony Pettis (22-9) vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira (16-2); heavyweights Aleksei Oleinik (57-13-1) vs. Maurice Greene (8-3); women’s bantamweights Holly Holm (12-5) vs. Raquel Pennington (10-7); welterweights Conor McGregor (21-4) vs. Donald Cerrone (36-13).

(Another bout scheduled for the main card, between strawweights Claudia Gadelha and Alexa Grasso, was canceled Friday after Grasso missed weight.)

In a stunning development, McGregor, 31, is embracing humility this time. At a pre-fight news conference Wednesday he called his opponent for Saturday night’s main event a worthy challenger, presenting a stark contrast to a verbal confrontation with Cerrone five years ago.

“It’s hard not to respect Donald,” McGregor said from The Palms in Las Vegas. “Although there will be blood spilled, it will not be bad blood.”

McGregor (21-4) remains a heavy favorite heading into the fight and earlier in the week did offer a glimpse of his “Notorious” persona, issuing the following challenge to Cerrone on his Instragram page:

“First one to shoot’s a cowb---h,” McGregor wrote.

McGregor was referencing his perceived advantage in a stand-up fight, given his superior boxing skills and heavy left hand.

Cerrone’s specialty, meanwhile, is Brazilian jujitsu, with more submissions on his résumé than knockouts. No one has fought more UFC-sanctioned bouts than Cerrone (36-13), who is on a two-match losing streak and perhaps nearing the end of his career.

“Timing is everything,” Cerrone said. “I’m going to have some fun on Saturday.”

There has been speculation, at least within McGregor’s camp, that Cerrone, 36, will announce his retirement following the scheduled five-round fight, particularly considering he’ll be collecting the most lucrative payday of his career, reportedly $1.3 million.

McGregor’s reported payout for the fight is $4.1 million, but he has a tiered pay-per-view contract with UFC stipulating that if the fight fetches more than 3 million buys, McGregor’s earnings could reach in the neighborhood of $30 million.

“Sometimes you’ve got to go to certain places in your life to realize what we need to do,” said McGregor, who remains the sport’s biggest draw. “I certainly turned over a new leaf. I feel I’m the same young man, but I definitely feel re-energized and refreshed.”