The last time Conor McGregor fought in UFC, the ending hardly fit the script the brash Irishman had in mind. The former two-division champion instead tapped out in the fourth round against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 after getting caught in rear naked choke.

The humbling October 2018 result — overshadowed when Nurmagomedov started a post-match brawl when he went after a member of McGregor’s training team outside the ring — led the brash Irishman to reconsider how he would prepare for his next bout. The opportunity comes Saturday night at the same venue against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246.