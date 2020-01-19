Although it’s always entirely possible he ends up in New England at age 43 for his 21st NFL season, he’s going to dominate another offseason, albeit it in a way that is unfamiliar to him. One possible landing spot for him has been a team in need of a glittering superstar. A team like, say, the Raiders, who are going to be playing for the first time in Las Vegas. Or the Los Angeles Chargers, who will open play in the ritzy $6-billion stadium they’ll share with the Rams. Both of those teams entered the speculation over the weekend.

Brady was seen chatting up Raiders owner Mark Davis in Las Vegas after the fight. Because of the NFL’s anti-tampering rules, Brady and Davis were probably shooting the breeze with things like, “How about that Conor McGregor?” Still, Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock didn’t seem to rule out making a change from Derek Carr.

“My job is to evaluate every position and try to make us better,” Mayock told The Athletic before the fight, “and if I can, I will, and if I can’t, I won’t.”

UFC President Dana White, a Patriots fan, Brady friend and suite owner at the Raiders’ new stadium, joked in his post-fight news conference that “if that dude isn’t playing in Boston, he’s playing here,” adding, with a laugh, “No idea what I’m talking about.”

Another possible destination for Brady could be Los Angeles, with Philip Rivers, who can also become a free agent, recently moving with his wife and nine kids to Florida. Rivers, who has been the Chargers’ quarterback since 2006, confirmed the move to ESPN Sunday. Although he wasn’t entirely sure what the move meant for the future, he did describe it with the word “permanently.” “What this means football-wise is to be determined, but it was time for us to move back closer to home,” he wrote in a text to Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen. Rivers, 38, and his wife are originally from Alabama.

Brady reportedly is planning a move, too, with reports the he and Giselle Bundchen had purchased a house in Connecticut. It was also reported that the family’s suite at Gillette Stadium had been emptied. Not that Brady will talk about it or about placing his New England home for sale last August. He professed to be using his playoff absence to focus on other things. “The contract things, a week after the season, I would say these things haven’t even started to pick up. It’s really not my concern at this point,” Brady told Jim Gray in his weekly interview with Westwood One on Jan. 11. “It’s been about decompressing and resting my mind a little bit and resting my body and spending time with the people who have supported me over the last six months.”

Owner Robert Kraft has said that it is his “hope and prayer” that Brady stays in New England and, with his 43rd birthday approaching in August, Brady’s next team most likely will be his last.