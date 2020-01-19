“That is a time where some may have checked out,” Capitals Coach Todd Reirden said. “There is no check out in our group at all, only an opportunity to do something pretty special, which has been a common theme of up until the all-star break, almost never being out of a game. Given the circumstances, makes it even more special.”

The team heads into their bye week riding high on a three-game win-streak with 71 points (33-11-5), capped by their victory against former coach Barry Trotz.

“I think there will be a whole different level of focus, motivation and desire to really push the envelop with this team once we get back from the break and start playing more games and make our final push here into the playoffs,” Reirden said. “This year we’ve had a lot of belief from our team, found different ways to win, we’ve had contributions from a lot of different people. It’s been a real group effort.”

The team is hoping a full week of rest for most players will allow for a natural reset, as the Capitals will look to make their final push headed into the postseason once they return.

Among the positives, the Capitals’ leaders have shined as of late, especially Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom. Ovechkin’s play speaks for itself, with consecutive hat tricks and eight goals in three games before the break. He played over nine minutes in Saturday’s second period and another 8:57 in the third. Ovechkin, 34, has 34 goals this season as his chase to catch Wayne Gretzky at the top of the NHL’s all-time goals list continues.

Ovechkin is on pace to go from 600 to 700 goals in only 159 games. It would mark the fewest games to make that leap for any member of the 700-goal club. It also would be the second-fewest games to get from one 100-goal milestone to another in his career.

The other half of perhaps D.C.'s greatest sports duo, Backstrom, has remained quietly consistent. Earlier in the season, after missing eight games because of an upper body injury, he came back and recorded a point in three-straight games (two goals, three assists) and overall, has tallied 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in his last 18 games.

Saturday against the Islanders, Backstrom fittingly had the primary assist on Ovechkin’s first goal of the night — a great cross-ice tape to tape pass in transition to open Ovechkin on the breakaway. The goal tied Mario Lemieux for 10th all-time, before Ovechkin passed Lemieux and tied Steve Yzerman for ninth all-time later.

With Backstrom and Ovechkin leading the forwards, John Carlson has remained the key to the blue line through 49 games. Not only has he been a lockdown defender and leader, but his offensive point totals continue to climb. With two assists Saturday, he has a team-high 60 points (13 goals, 47 assists) and is now two away from passing Calle Johansson (361) for most assists by a defenseman in franchise history.

Carlson required the fewest games by a Capitals defenseman to reach the 60-point mark in a season (13-47-60 in 49 games played), besting the previous total held by Mike Green (57 games played in 2008-09 and 2009-10). Still a Norris Trophy favorite, Carlson’s consistent production and health will be crucial as the Capitals head down the stretch. The blue line has had its ups and downs this season, with turnovers and defensive breakdowns continuing to cause issues. General Manager Brian MacLellan has added depth before the trade deadline for five straight years (Nick Jensen last season, Michal Kempny notably the prior).

With the team’s defense still a slight question mark headed into the second half of the season, the Capitals’ younger tier of forward leaders have boosted the team offensively, with Jakub Vrana on his way to a career year with 22 goals in 49 games. He had a career-high 24 goals last season, but has shined this year on the second line with T.J. Oshie, who found his scoring groove early in the season after working on his offensive production in the offseason. He has 34 points this season (18 goals, 16 assists), including a helper on Ovechkin’s empty-netter Saturday.

Washington’s fourth line has been a pleasant surprise, with Brendan Leipsic, Nic Dowd and Garnet Hathaway one of the most productive lines in the league. During five-on-five this season, across 187 minutes when all three players are on the ice, the Capitals have scored nine goals and only allowed four, per Natural Stat Trick.

In net, young rookie goaltender Ilya Samsonov has also been a surprise for the Capitals, notching his 10th straight win Saturday, and recording his ninth career road win after No. 1 goaltender Braden Holtby was pulled entering the third. Samsonov is the only goaltender in NHL history to win each of his nine career road games in one season and one of just two goaltenders in NHL history to win each of his first eight career road games (Brent Johnson: Feb. 26, 1999 through Jan. 13, 2001 with St. Louis).

Holtby is one of the question marks headed into the break. While he faced similar adversity last season and the break helped him, he has not recorded a win since Jan. 5. Saturday’s game was an important test for Holtby, but after giving up four goals off 22 shots, his day was done.

The negatives are less striking than all that is going right for the Capitals, but none has stood out more than the power play, which is known to be streaky. In the last seven games for Washington, the power play is 3 for 27 (11.1 percent). In that same span, the Capitals have given up three shorthanded goals. They went 0 for 4 against the Islanders.

Meanwhile, the Capitals’ penalty kill has held its own. Before Holtby gave up a power-play goal in the second period on Sunday, the unit was a perfect 11 for 11 in the last five games. They went 1 for 4 against the Islanders.