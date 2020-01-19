“We stand the entire time anyway,” said Pauly Planzer, a Barra Brava elder.

Stand, but also bounce, sway and dance.

“This has been probably the number one priority for supporters since the stadium opened,” said James Lambert, president of Screaming Eagles.

United is spending close to $1 million this winter to install waist-high, safe-standing railings in sections 136 and 137 of the north end.

“It truly should have been done in the original design,” said Andy Bush, United’s chief business officer. “Our supporters have asked us for it and we needed to get it done.”

Workers will complete renovations by the end of January, Bush said, one month before United’s MLS opener Feb. 29 against the Colorado Rapids. The new setup, however, will first be available for XFL games Feb. 8 and 15. (In all, the D.C. Defenders will make four appearances at Audi Field before the end of March.)

MLS safe-standing areas are already in use at stadiums used by the San Jose Earthquakes, Los Angeles FC, Orlando City and Minnesota United. Besides Washington, they are being installed this year for the Los Angeles Galaxy and New York Red Bulls.

Without seats in the way, fans not only are able to stand freely throughout the 90 minutes, they have the flexibility to move in unison, shoulder to shoulder. Lambert described it as a “cool, collective motion that has a great visual effect” for TV viewers and spectators elsewhere in the stadium.

Safe-standing areas evolved from the days when fans in England and elsewhere stood on concrete terraces, a communal experience that also created overcrowding and dangerous environments. The most infamous incident occurred at Hillsborough stadium in Sheffield, England, in 1989, when 96 Liverpool supporters died during an FA Cup semifinal.

In response, English stadiums were required to abolish traditional terrace viewing and install seats for every spectator (all-seater stadiums). Over the years, however, calls for safe-standing areas began to take root.

In those sections, to prevent overcrowding, everyone must still hold an appropriate ticket. At Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, the various supporters’ groups stationed in safe-standing areas behind one goal are known as “The 3252” — which is the capacity figure in that north end.

In pushing for safe standing, United supporters’ groups emphasized safety. They were concerned about the original design, especially on rainy nights.

“The bleachers turn into a slip 'n' slide,” Planzer said. “It’s very steep. If one falls, it’s dominoes. That was our biggest fear.”

In MLS, greater mobility and enthusiasm in the supporters’ groups lends to a more colorful scene.

“It is what [MLS] is selling,” Lambert said. “It’s vital to the experience of the game and being able to grow the game in the United States by creating a better atmosphere throughout the stadiums. It’s what makes us different” than other U.S. sports leagues.

Minnesota’s safe-standing end is called “Wonderwall,” which rises at a steep angle close to the field for almost 3,000 fans. When the home team wins, the fans serenade the players with the hit song of the same name by British band Oasis. In Orlando, the purple-tinted supporters’ section is known as “The Wall.”

🎵 TODAY IS GONNA BE THE DAY... 🎵



Yes it is, @MNUFC fans! For the first time at Allianz Field, the Loons get to sing “Wonderwall” to celebrate a W. #FOXFieldPass pic.twitter.com/PX0S2gkPPz — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 28, 2019

Safe-standing areas at Audi Field will accommodate about 2,000 fans, probably a few dozen more than before because of fewer obstructions, Bush said.

That project is among several stadium upgrades. Adjacent to the supporters’ sections, a field-level area is being converted into a restaurant and bar, which, when operational, will open to the public daily and include a sportsbook.

United is close to finalizing a deal with Caesars Entertainment to become a legal sports gambling venue in the District. A Caesars logo will appear on the sleeve of the team’s jersey.

The gambling element will not open until the city approves United’s license application, something Bush expects to happen in the next few months.

On the large east concourse, United is reconnecting with his illustrious history by installing banners, murals and other attractions. Elsewhere, Bush said, railings that obstruct views are being modified.

As far as the hardcore supporters are concerned, the safe-standing area is most welcomed.