The Titans have sprung a pair of stunning upsets during these AFC playoffs. They’ll try for another Sunday at Kansas City when they meet the Chiefs in the AFC championship game, with a trip to Miami for the Super Bowl at stake.

The Chiefs are hosting the AFC championship game for a second straight year. They lost in overtime to the Patriots last year at Arrowhead Stadium, a disappointing end to quarterback Patrick Mahomes’s league MVP season.

Mahomes and the second-seeded Chiefs erased a 24-0 deficit to overwhelm the Houston Texans, 51-31, last Sunday in a divisional playoff game. Mahomes threw five TD passes in that game, three of them to tight end Travis Kelce.

What to know about the AFC championship game

When: Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Eastern

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

TV: CBS

Streaming: Yahoo Sports

Line: Kansas City, -7

It was another brilliant season for Mahomes as a third-year pro, although less prolific than his MVP season in 2018. He topped 4,000 passing yards and had 26 TD passes and only five interceptions during the 2019 regular season. That came while dealing early in the season with an ankle injury, then returning quickly from a dislocated right kneecap and missing only two games.

The Chiefs seek their first Super Bowl appearance since January 1970, in Super Bowl IV. They’ll probably need another big game from Mahomes and his receivers. Kelce had 10 catches for 134 yards last weekend against the Texans. Speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill had 11 catches for 157 yards and a TD when the Chiefs lost to the Titans, 35-32, in November in Nashville. Mahomes threw for 446 yards and three TDs in that game in his return from his knee injury.

The Chiefs must eliminate the sort of special-teams gaffes they had against the Texans. They handed Houston early TDs in that game on a blocked punt and following a muffed punt by Hill on a return.

They also must be sturdy on defense against the Tennessee running game. The Chiefs played well on defense down the stretch during the regular season. They finished the season ranked eighth in the NFL in pass defense and seventh in scoring defense. But they were only 26th in rush defense.

That bodes well for the Titans, who have made a habit of handing the ball to tailback Derrick Henry. In Tennessee’s last three games, beginning with a victory at Houston to close the regular season and clinch the AFC’s second wild-card spot, Henry has run for 588 yards and four TDs on 96 carries. He has totaled 377 rushing yards on 64 carries in the Titans’ playoff triumphs at New England and Baltimore.

“We know that it’s not gonna always be five and six and seven yards,” Coach Mike Vrabel said after the 28-12 win over the Ravens. “It’s gonna be grind, grind, grind and then we’re gonna bust one.”

The Titans try to become the third No. 6 seed to reach a Super Bowl, following the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2006 and the Green Bay Packers in 2011. Tennessee already has eliminated the AFC’s Nos. 1 and 3 seeds. Now the Titans try to oust the second seed.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has totaled only 160 passing yards and 29 passing attempts in the victories over the Patriots and Ravens. But he is capable of a big game if the Chiefs give too much attention to Henry. He was the NFL’s top-rated passer during the regular season, making 10 starts after Vrabel benched former starter Marcus Mariota.

Tannehill attempts to make a victorious return to Miami after being traded from the Dolphins to the Titans in the offseason. The Titans try to return to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2000, when they lost to the “Greatest Show on Turf” of the St. Louis Rams.

“As the season’s gone on, we’ve won multiple ways,” Tannehill said last weekend in Baltimore. “There’s been games when we’ve thrown it more. Obviously lately it’s been … running the football. It’s something we started, I guess, three weeks ago when we said our playoffs started going against the Texans. Teams that can run the football, stop the run and take care of the football will win in the playoffs. It’s been kind of the formula so far.”

