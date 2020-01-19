What you need to know about the NFL playoffs

The NFL’s conference championship Sunday is here. Here’s all the information you need to enjoy the playoffs.

AFC game: Chiefs 35, Titans 24 | NFC game: Packers at 49ers LIVE

The NFL’s analytics movement has finally reached the sport’s mainstream, and playoff teams were at the forefront in using data.

What about the new pass interference rules? After last year’s non-call in the NFC championship game, the NFL changed its rules to allow instant replay review of the call.

How do overtime rules work in the playoffs? Postseason games cannot end in a tie, and so the rules are slightly different than the regular season.

