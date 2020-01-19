A pair of familiar foes in the San Francisco 49ers and visiting Green Bay Packers are back at it in Sunday’s NFC championship game. Not only is this their eighth postseason meeting in the past 25 years, three more than any other rivalry, but they squared off in November, as well, with the 49ers trouncing the Packers. Follow along with our live updates.

● A year ago, the Packers appeared to be outdated. Now they look like a modern NFL prototype.