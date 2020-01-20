The victories set up a compelling Super Bowl matchup, with San Francisco’s highly effective rushing attack and ferocious pass rush likely to provide a major test for Kansas City’s aerial attack — which is unlike anything the 49ers have faced this season.

Here are four big takeaways from the NFL’s conference championship round, looking ahead to Super Bowl 54.

This is Andy Reid’s best chance yet to win a Super Bowl.

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid and former Chargers Coach Don Coryell might be the best in NFL history to have never won a Super Bowl, but Reid is on the verge of ending that distinction. Reid came close the last time he made it to a Super Bowl, with the Philadelphia Eagles and Donovan McNabb. McNabb was a good NFL quarterback, but he’s not Patrick Mahomes, who is showing all the signs of a further Hall of Fame quarterback.

A season after throwing 50 touchdown passes and winning the MVP, Mahomes’ numbers are down a little bit, but he’s a better QB. He led the Chiefs back from 24-0 down in the divisional round against the Houston Texans, and back from 10 points down Sunday against Tennessee.

But Reid still deserves a lot of credit. What’s so impressive with Reid is how he continues to adapt in a constantly changing era. He has assembled a coaching staff with backgrounds in the offenses coming up to the NFL from college, and has built an offensive game plan that is up-to-date and not merely the old-school West Coast offense, complete with run-pass options and other creative elements.

He has a very good chance of winning his first Super Bowl on Feb. 2 — a result of his coaching evolution and a truly unique talent at quarterback in Mahomes.

The 49ers’ running game is a throwback.

In a season that already featured the success of Henry in the postseason, the Niners took running-game success to another level with Sunday’s win. They rushed for 285 yards on 42 attempts, with 220 coming from Raheem Mostert on 29 carries. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo only attempted eight passes, completing six for 70 yards.

Kyle Shanahan learned from his father, Mike Shanahan, and took a 1970s offensive approach in a conference title game. The Chiefs are going to have to figure out how to slow down this rushing attack — and prevent the Niners from playing keep-away from Mahomes — over the next two weeks.

A year after being the problem, this Chiefs’ defense is good enough to win it all.

It was difficult for Reid to replace Bob Sutton as defensive coordinator with Steve Spagnuolo after last season’s AFC championship loss to the New England Patriots, but that decision helped put the Chiefs over the top and into the Super Bowl.

Kansas City held Titans running back Derrick Henry to 19 carries for 69 yards, even after he got out to a fast start. As the Chiefs came back from the early 10-point deficit, they totally shut down Henry in the second half — no easy task, considering Henry was in the midst of one of the greatest postseason runs for a back in history, demonstrating the value of a power back even in today’s NFL. But as the Baltimore Ravens learned against the Titans a year ago, it’s difficult for a run-first team to come back from a deficit, and Tennessee simply wasn’t able to out together a rally against Kansas City.

The key for the Chiefs was the pass-rush ability of Frank Clark, who was added in a trade over the offseason, and interior lineman Chris Jones, who was limited to third-down plays due to injury but made a few big stops against the Titans’ offense.

But San Francisco’s defense is on another level.

The 49ers are healthy on defense again, and that should be scary for the Kansas City offense. Led by Nick Bosa, the second overall pick in last year’s draft, the defensive line is loaded with former first-round picks and Pro Bowl-caliber talents. The linebackers are fast. The scheme is sound under defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

The only real question mark is at the No. 2 cornerback spot, with Emmanuel Moseley recently replacing the struggling Ahkello Witherspoon, and whether overall the team’s defensive backs will be able to match up with the speed of Kansas City’s wide receivers (Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Sammy Watkins among them).

Perhaps the best chess match in the Super Bowl will be how San Francisco approaches defending Mahomes and the Kansas City passing game. Wisely, the Titans mixed man-to-man and zone coverages against Mahomes, but it was great to watch Mahomes consistently identify which coverage Tennessee was playing. When the Titans went zone, he looked for tight end Travis Kelce. When they went man, Mahomes tried to target his outside wide receivers.

Man or zone? It’s a dilemma facing any defensive coach playing Mahomes, and the one Saleh will have to answer over the next two weeks. The fact that Mahomes appears to be healthier than he has been all year, and was effective at scrambling in both playoff wins — including the 27-yarder for the touchdown just before halftime against the Titans — only complicates matters. The 49ers have their work cut out for them.

Around the NFL

— Philip Rivers could be on the move. He made a physical move, as his family left their home in San Diego for Florida. Even though there is a chance he could go to the Indianapolis Colts and reunite with Frank Reich, who was his quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator in San Diego, another team could emerge.

Don’t be surprised if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reach out to him. Bruce Arians made a similar decision when the Arizona Cardinals traded for Carson Palmer. That move got them into the playoffs and once into a conference title game. Jameis Winston is a free agent and supposedly wants $30 million a year. He threw for more than 5,000 yards but he also threw 30 interceptions. Rivers could be an interesting alternative.

— It’s looking more and more likely Tom Brady will hit free agency. If the right deal isn’t there, it’s possible he could go back to the Patriots if they haven’t already made a move on a quarterback. But the Los Angeles Chargers, if Rivers is indeed out, is a logical fit, while the Las Vegas Raiders are more of a long shot. Jon Gruden could be looking for a starting option other than Derek Carr.