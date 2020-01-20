Helow spent the last four seasons at Colorado State and served as the safeties coach in 2018 and 2019. Helow, who played football at Ole Miss, previously worked in various roles at Georgia, Alabama and Florida State. During one of his two years at Georgia, Helow was on staff with then-offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. Bobo later hired Helow at Colorado State, where Helow earned his first job as a position coach.

Helow worked as an intern on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama in 2012, and the Crimson Tide won a national title that season. He then served as a defensive graduate assistant at Florida State in 2013, the season the Seminoles won the national championship. At Florida State, Helow worked under then-defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt, who like Locksley, has previously coached on Saban’s staff.

Helow will coach a Maryland special teams unit that lost its most dynamic player, running back Javon Leake, to the NFL draft. Leake was named the Big Ten’s return specialist of the year and opted to forgo his final season of eligibility. Maryland inside linebackers Chance Campbell and Ayinde Eley, both rising juniors, offered some positive moments on a defense that struggled through much of last season.

The Terps finished last season 3-9 with only one Big Ten win, which came against a hapless Rutgers team. The Terps’ roster has faced significant turnover since the end of the 2019 season, and Locksley reeled in a strong recruiting class, highlighted by five-star wide receiver Rakim Jarrett.