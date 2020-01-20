Sherman drew attention after the 2014 NFC title game, when, as a member of the victorious Seattle Seahawks, he was talking with Andrews and went off on Michael Crabtree, then a 49ers receiver with whom he had jawed while covering him. It was a bizarre moment as Andrews did one of those quick, on-the-field interviews and an emotional Sherman hollered: “I’m the best corner in the game! When you try me with a sorry receiver like Crabtree, that’s the result you’re going to get. Don’t you ever talk about me.” When Andrews asked who was talking about him, he replied, “Crabtree. Don’t you open your mouth about the best, or I’ll shut it for you real quick. LOB [Seattle’s Legion of Boom defense]!”

Now with the 49ers, Sherman sought out Andrews, who has always supported Sherman, on the field for a quick embrace. Andrews shared the image and wrote “#ForeverLinked #BestCBInTheGame,” calling it the “#CoolestMomentInMyCareer.”

Later, Sherman noticed that Revis, who last played in 2017, had criticized him for covering one side of the field rather than Davante Adams, the Green Bay Packers’ No. 1 receiver. “Fear of getting beat in man to man coverage,” he tweeted. “Every snap every play. The fact that he doesn’t travel as a cornerback is lame. Except the challenge as the best and shut Adams down the entire game. Do it for the game of football. Stop hiding a cover 3 zone.”

Sherman, who will be playing in his third Super Bowl, isn’t one to let a hater off the hook and advised Revis to enjoy Super Bowl LIV “from the couch.” He tweeted: “Would go in on this has-been, but I have a Super Bowl to prepare for. Enjoy the view from the couch. Your ninth year looked a lot different than this. Lmao.”

Revis noted that in his ninth year, “I lead [sic] the entire league in turnovers. 5 Ints and 4 Fumble Recoveries. Enjoy the Super Bowl and strap up because this game you will have to cover.”

And he added in a general tweet: “All y’all think I’m throwing shade. I’m not. Just stating the man is not a pound for pound man to man corner. If you know the game of football he plays in a Cover 3 Scheme. He does not travel but traveling with a receiver is not for every DB. It’s a few on the corner list who can.”

It’s a typical argument between cornerbacks and those who cover an opponent’s top receiver, as Revis did, are likely to chirp about it. And he was right about one thing. Sherman is going to be tested by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense in the Super Bowl.

In the NFC championship game against the Packers, Adams beat Sherman badly on a 65-yard bomb from Aaron Rodgers in the fourth quarter. But Sherman, as he often does, had an answer and intercepted Rodgers’s later pass intended for Adams, sealing the 49ers’ 37-20 victory.

“I just kept running. I knew it wasn’t necessarily my responsibility, but I knew he was going to take the shot there and go for the gusto,” he told reporters after the game. “Just wanted to track the ball down, give us a chance. I was tracking. I thought it was kind of out of my reach for a while. I was going to go for the bat down. And, as I got my feet under me, I noticed I could get under it and I was able to do it.”

His mother, Beverly, put it better. “They tried my baby once, but you won’t get him twice,” she told Fox Sports cameras. “You’d best believe it."