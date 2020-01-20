Lowe, at least for a while, was an Indianapolis Colts fan who made headlines when he tweeted in 2012 that Peyton Manning would retire after missing all of the previous season while having multiple neck procedures. Lowe was epically wrong; Manning went on to play elsewhere, winning another Super Bowl before truly retiring in March 2016.

Lowe, whose allegiance now appears to be with the Los Angeles Rams, had a compelling reason for sitting in the stands. An episode of his Fox show, “9-1-1: Lone Star,” appeared on the network after the game.

Several actors with ties to Kansas City were far less neutral. At the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, Brad Pitt, a Springfield, Mo., native, rocked a Chiefs cap and, when asked how he was doing before the ceremony, he answered, “My Chiefs won today.”

In Kansas City, a couple of actors/Chiefs fans kept a lower profile. Paul Rudd and Eric Stonestreet, both of whom have ties to Kansas City, are ardent fans of the city’s sports teams and were in the locker room after the team advanced to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.

Rudd, a University of Kansas graduate who grew up in the Kansas City area, was one of the team’s Spirit Captains, wearing a Travis Kelce jersey and joining owner Clark Hunt on the team’s drum deck. Possibly no fans were more fired up than he and Stonestreet.

This is the mood right here 🗣 pic.twitter.com/SpC6KfNiUg — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 19, 2020

“I am EVERY @Chiefs fan in this picture,” Stonestreet, who stars on “Modern Family,” tweeted in an image of him with Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach. “I get to do crazy things and I NEVER forget how lucky I am. Brett told me many times this season that this moment WOULD happen. He was right. Thank you all @Chiefsganization and players for all your hard work. #1moretogo #ChiefsKingdom”

Paul Rudd, Brett Veach and Eric Stonestreet having the time of their lives! GO CHIEFS!!! Posted by FOX4 News Kansas City on Sunday, January 19, 2020

Stonestreet lent his talents to the team in the preseason, playing Randy Reid, Coach Andy Reid’s fictitious brother, in a spoof created by the team. Owner of an Oxnard, Calif., jet-ski business, Randy visited the team’s St. Joseph, Mo., training camp and, among other things, suggested quarterback Patrick Mahomes try basketball during the offseason. “He’s almost like having another coach out there,” Veach jokes in the sketch. “One that we don’t want or need.”

Meet Randy Reid, younger brother of head coach Andy Reid. 😒



He owns a jet ski business in California, loves soft-serve ice cream, and is passionate about his brand of football. #GiveRandyARing pic.twitter.com/BzmSQsblPi — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 5, 2019

