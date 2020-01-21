A Prince George’s County police spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday that officers had responded to an incident involving West. The spokeswoman declined to give any further information, saying the department still was gathering information about the incident. Aaron Goodwin, West’s former agent, told TMZ that the person in the video was West and that he was recovering with family members.

Jameer Nelson, who starred alongside West at Saint Joesph’s 2001 to 2004, wrote Monday night on Twitter that he was troubled by the images of West and that he would “help him get through this.”

Phil Martelli, who coached West and Nelson at Saint Joseph’s, wrote later on Twitter that he and others “are reaching out to our basketball network to get the professional help Delonte needs. This is so very painful.”

West has long struggled with bipolar disorder. In February 2016, he was spotted wandering around a Jack in the Box in Houston without any shoes on. Last September, West was photographed on a street in Dallas, allegedly homeless.

West, 36, last played in the NBA for the Dallas Mavericks during the 2011-12 season. His attempts at a comeback never advanced past short stints in what was then known as the NBA Development League, along with brief forays into professional basketball in China and Venezuela.

In a 2015 profile, West told The Post’s Rick Maese that doctors first diagnosed his bipolar disorder following a 2008 preseason game in which he lashed out at a referee. In September 2009, West was pulled over for an improper lane change as he rode his three-wheeled Can-Am Spyder motorcycle not far from his home in Fort Washington, Md. Police found three guns, all of them loaded — a Beretta 9mm in West’s waistband, a Ruger .357 magnum strapped to his leg and a shotgun in a guitar case slung over his back. West pleaded guilty to two of the eight charges he faced and was sentenced to eight months of home detention, two months of probation and 40 hours of community service.

During the 2011 NBA lockout, West applied for a job at a Home Depot and worked briefly at a furniture store in Brandywine, Md.

According to Maryland court records, the state won a tax-lien judgment against West and his wife for more than $96,000 in December 2018. That case still is active. West made more than $16 million over his eight-season NBA career.

