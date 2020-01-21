Former catcher Ted Simmons and the late union chief Marvin Miller were elected by the Modern Baseball Era Committee on Dec. 8 and will also be inducted in July.

Jeter, 45, was a slam dunk electee in his first year on the writers’ ballot, with the only drama surrounding whether he would join Rivera as a unanimous pick. He was polling at 100 percent in vote-tracking of publicly available ballots this week, but one voter, still unidentified as of Tuesday evening, apparently saw something lacking in Jeter’s record — which included 3,465 hits, eight top-10 finishes in league MVP voting and a stellar showing across 158 postseason games.

“I was pretty nervous,” Jeter said on MLB Network. “This is something that’s very difficult. You’re talking about 1 percent of players who play baseball getting to the Hall of Fame. It’s very humbling."

Walker, 53, spent the first seven years of his Cooperstown candidacy languishing in the 10 to 20 percent range but began seeing a swift rise in 2018, jumping to 34.1 percent, then 54.6 percent in 2019. That, combined with the traditional boost for last-chance candidates, figured to put him within range of election this year.

Although he won seven Gold Gloves, three batting titles and the 1997 National League MVP award, Walker’s candidacy drew immeasurable scrutiny because he spent the bulk of his career at Denver’s Coors Field, the most extreme and hospitable offensive atmosphere in the game. During his 10 years with the Colorado Rockies, Walker hit .384 at home, compared to .280 on the road.

Earlier Tuesday, Walker tweeted that he felt he was going to fall just short, and he was as surprised as anyone when he received the call confirming his election.

“I had the numbers in my head and was prepared for a no-call,” Walker said on MLB Network. “Then the call comes, and all of a sudden you can’t breathe. When that phone rang, and I saw that number, yeah, [your] heart skips a beat.”

Falling just short was Curt Schilling, among the best postseason pitchers of his generation but a polarizing figure in retirement. Schilling was selected by 70 percent of voters in his eighth year on the ballot but is well positioned to earn election next year, when there are zero no-brainer first-timers on the ballot.

Roger Clemens (61.0 percent) and Barry Bonds (60.7 percent) — arguably the greatest pitcher and slugger of their generation, but both widely suspected of having used performance-enhancing drugs — saw only modest gains in their vote percentages in their eighth year on the ballot, leaving their chances of election in doubt with two chances to go.