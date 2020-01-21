The wrestler crashes down on the mat head-first, his neck buckling beneath him.

The referee stops the action — but seconds later, in footage captured by spectators, a man in khakis and a green sweater can be seen charging onto the mat and tackling the victor. Cries erupt from the crowd and the bleachers clear.

The chaotic scene unfolded during a wrestling tournament over the weekend at A.L. Brown High School in Kannapolis, N.C., with videos of the affray pinging across social media.

Police identified the man who plowed into the young athlete as Barry Lee Jones, the father of the 17-year-old wrestler on the receiving end of the harsh — and apparently prohibited — takedown. He’s accused of attacking his son’s opponent, also 17, after watching the round from the sidelines.

Jones was arrested and charged Sunday with simple assault and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors, as WBTV reported. He was processed at the Cabarrus County Jail and received a $1,000 secured bond, according to local media. Attorney information for him was not immediately available.

Police told local media the athlete, a student from Southeast Guilford High School, was not injured in the alleged attack. It was not immediately clear if Jones’s son, a student at Hickory Ridge High School, was seriously hurt.

“It’s very unfortunate, and it just shows a society that I feel sometimes we’re just losing all decorum,” Sharon Contreras, the Superintendent of Schools for Guilford County, told FOX8 of the incident.

She added that parents from the high school wrote a letter saying they were “equally appalled.”

“It’s not who they are as a community,” Contreras said. "And I certainly apologize to the students at both high schools who experienced that, particularly the student who was attacked.”

The incident comes at a time when concerns about injuries in high school sports are top-of-mind for many parents and coaches around the country, with recent research underscoring the short- and long-term risks that head trauma from contact sports can present for young people.

Knee and shoulder injuries are the most common injuries in wrestling, according to medical experts, but severe injuries to the head and spine are possible, if rare. In 2018, a 16-year-old wrestler in Northern California was paralyzed from the neck down after his opponent put him in a legal hold during a match. After two years of physical therapy, the teen started walking again in early January with the help of crutches.

Wrestling has the fourth-highest concussion rate among high school sports, after football, girls soccer and boys ice hockey, according to a report last fall in the scientific journal Pediatrics. Across all high school sports, most concussions, nearly 64 percent, occurred during competitions rather than in practice, according to the report.

The maneuver used against Jones’s son appeared to violate wrestling rules outlined by the National Federation of State High School Associations, which bar “lifting and returning” an opponent to the mat with “unnecessary force.” In spectator footage of Sunday’s match, the referee could be seen signaling an illegal hold, indicated by placing both hands behind his head.

When Jones’s son was slammed to the mat, someone could be heard off-camera yelling, “Come on!” Other spectators could be seen rising from their seats and objecting to the move.

Footage later showed people prying Jones away from his son’s opponent, then being pinned to the ground by another man.

“You could hear like heavy footsteps, and I was like what’s going on? And then he just kind of leaped off of the bleachers," one parent who attended the event told WBTV.

Jones was reportedly led away from the scene in handcuffs. He could face 60 days in jail for each of the charges. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

“Our school system has expectations for student decorum and sportsmanship during extra-curricular and athletic events. Our expectations for spectators are no different," a spokesperson for Cabarrus County Schools told WBTV. "We do not condone his actions.”