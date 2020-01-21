Gruden replaces John DeFilippo, who was not retained after one season. The Jaguars announced last week that they and DeFilippo had mutually decided to part ways after a disappointing season in which the team went 6-10 after signing quarterback Nick Foles, the onetime Super Bowl MVP for the Philadelphia Eagles, to a four-year, $88 million contract in free agency.

Rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew II showed some promise after Foles was hurt in the season opener. But Foles made a mostly unsuccessful return to the lineup for three games later in the season, and the Jaguars ended up 20th in the league in total offense and 26th in scoring offense. Marrone kept his job even after owner Shad Khan fired Tom Coughlin, the two-time Super Bowl-winning coach of the New York Giants, as the organization’s top front-office football executive.

Gruden returns to the NFL after being ousted Oct. 7 with the Redskins’ record at 0-5. There had been speculation that Gruden would join the staff of his brother, Jon, with the Raiders, but nothing materialized. The Redskins hired Ron Rivera as Gruden’s replacement after Bill Callahan finished the season as interim coach. Callahan is heading to Cleveland as the Browns’ offensive line coach.