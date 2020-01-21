What you need to know about the NFL playoffs

The matchup for Super Bowl LIV is set: The San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 2 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Here’s everything you need to know.

AFC championship game: Chiefs 35, Titans 24 | NFC championship game: 49ers 37, Packers 20

The NFL’s analytics movement has finally reached the sport’s mainstream, and playoff teams were at the forefront in using data.

What about the new pass interference rules? After last year’s non-call in the NFC championship game, the NFL changed its rules to allow instant replay review of the call.

How do overtime rules work in the playoffs? Postseason games cannot end in a tie, and so the rules are slightly different than the regular season.

