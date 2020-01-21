There are no kickoffs during the Pro Bowl. A team’s other option after a touchdown or successful field goal is to give the opposing the team the ball at its own 25-yard line.
The NFL also said it would experiment during this Pro Bowl with a flinch by a wide receiver not being regarded as a false start penalty.
“The NFL Pro Bowl gives the league a chance to test new rules in a game setting,” the league’s officiating department said in its announcement of the experimental changes. “The 2020 game will feature tests of two potential rules changes.”
The inclusion of the fourth-and-15 option gives the NFL a chance to view it in game action. The Denver Broncos proposed a rule change last offseason, endorsed by the league’s rulemaking competition committee, that would give a team the option to use the fourth-and-15 play instead of attempting an onside kick.
Under the Broncos’ proposal, a team would only be able to use the fourth-and-15 proposal only once per game and during the fourth quarter only, with the play originating at the 35-yard line.
The Broncos’ proposal would have applied to preseason, regular season and postseason games but was not ratified by the owners. Rule-change proposals must be approved by at least 24 of the 32 owners to go into effect.
Some owners considered the proposal to be too much of a gimmick. But the proposal was endorsed by the competition committee by a 7-1 vote, and the committee intends to reexamine the measure this offseason. Onside kicks have become increasingly difficult for the kicking team to recover under the safety-related rules for kickoffs implemented by the league before the 2018 season.