The NFL will give a version of its proposed fourth-and-15 alternative to the onside kick a look at this weekend’s Pro Bowl.

During Sunday’s all-star exhibition game in Orlando, a team can opt to try to retain possession of the football following a touchdown and extra point or successful field goal. To do so, the team would have to convert what amounts to a fourth-and-15 play from its own 25-yard line. If it gets a first down, that team would keep possession and continue its drive. If it doesn’t get a first down, the other team would take possession of the ball at the spot at which the play ends.

There are no kickoffs during the Pro Bowl. A team’s other option after a touchdown or successful field goal is to give the opposing the team the ball at its own 25-yard line.

The NFL also said it would experiment during this Pro Bowl with a flinch by a wide receiver not being regarded as a false start penalty.

“The NFL Pro Bowl gives the league a chance to test new rules in a game setting,” the league’s officiating department said in its announcement of the experimental changes. “The 2020 game will feature tests of two potential rules changes.”

The inclusion of the fourth-and-15 option gives the NFL a chance to view it in game action. The Denver Broncos proposed a rule change last offseason, endorsed by the league’s rulemaking competition committee, that would give a team the option to use the fourth-and-15 play instead of attempting an onside kick.

Under the Broncos’ proposal, a team would only be able to use the fourth-and-15 proposal only once per game and during the fourth quarter only, with the play originating at the 35-yard line.

The Broncos’ proposal would have applied to preseason, regular season and postseason games but was not ratified by the owners. Rule-change proposals must be approved by at least 24 of the 32 owners to go into effect.

Some owners considered the proposal to be too much of a gimmick. But the proposal was endorsed by the competition committee by a 7-1 vote, and the committee intends to reexamine the measure this offseason. Onside kicks have become increasingly difficult for the kicking team to recover under the safety-related rules for kickoffs implemented by the league before the 2018 season.