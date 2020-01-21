Smith carried No. 17 Maryland to a 77-66 win over Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena, but it was more than a pedestrian victory against the struggling Wildcats. His career-best night — 25 points, 11 rebounds — helped the Terps overcome a 14-point halftime deficit. He had 21 points in the second half, including seven straight late in the period after Maryland led by just two. Smith committed his fourth foul with five minutes to go, but when Coach Mark Turgeon needed his standout player in the game, Smith played smart and just kept scoring.

Fellow sophomore Aaron Wiggins notched a career-high 17 points, including 11 in the second half. Maryland trailed by as many as 15 points during the first half, a disastrous 20-minute performance by the Terps that ended with them trailing 40-06, but the push from those sophomores ensured that Maryland (15-4, 5-3) wouldn’t suffer its first-ever loss at Northwestern.

Pat Spencer, the former lacrosse star at Loyola (Md.), led the Wildcats (6-12, 1-7) with 17 points.

Maryland had lost its first four road games, and the circumstances were ripe Tuesday for the Terps to end that skid. But they dug a familiar early hole that instead suggested Maryland might leave suburban Chicago with its worst loss of the season.

Maryland’s night, both offensively and defensively, began to unravel early and in dreadful fashion. The Terps have had plenty of slow starts this season, but they never fell into a deficit as deep as this one. Maryland let Northwestern jump to a 10-0 lead as the Terps continued to attempt three-pointers with no success. Seven of their first eight shots came from behind the arc, with sophomore Serrel Smith Jr. finally scoring Maryland’s first points with a three at 16:25.

The Terps had little inside game in the first half, forcing them to attempt 17 three-pointers while scoring only two points in the paint. Maryland’s starters finished the half shooting 1 for 15 from the field. The limited production Maryland had came from its bench, with two three-pointers from both Serrel Smith and Wiggins and another from sophomore forward Ricky Lindo Jr., who hadn’t attempted one since early November.

The Terps’ offense has struggled before, but usually their defense is solid, enough to keep them in the game. Before this matchup, Maryland’s defense ranked fifth nationally in Ken Pomeroy’s analytics-based ratings. But against Northwestern, the Terps’ first-half defensive effort was as woeful as their attempts on offense. They switched to a zone, then back to man-to-man defense, but neither proved particularly effective. The Wildcats, who have the second-lowest-scoring offense in the Big Ten, climbed ahead with ease and shot 60 percent from the field in the half.

All of that pushed the Terps to a 14-point halftime deficit, tying their largest of the season.

But when the Terps returned to the court, they played with energy they had lacked earlier, bursting out of halftime on a 10-3 run and cutting the Wildcats’ lead to single digits. As Jalen Smith and Wiggins continued to shine, they slowly chipped away at Northwestern’s lead until the game became a jubilant, and at times unexpected, result for the Terps.