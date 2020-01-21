Gressel, 26, was locked in a contract dispute with the 2018 MLS Cup champions: With one year left on his original deal, he was seeking a pay raise from the $114,000 he earned last season.

As part of the transaction, those close to the talks said, United will pay him more than $700,000 annually for four years.

Additional details were not immediately known.

United officials said they did not want to comment.

Gressel, who played at Providence College and was MLS’s rookie of the year in 2017, will join a squad that lost Wayne Rooney, Luciano Acosta and Lucas Rodríguez over the winter. He will integrate into an attack that includes midfielders Flores, Yamil Asad and Paul Arriola and striker Ola Kamara.

Gressel plays primarily on the right wing but could also line up in central midfield and at right back.

He had six goals and 12 assists in 33 regular season appearances last year (31 starts) and four and 14 the previous year.

This story will be updated.