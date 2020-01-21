His proud papa was watching the game before leaving for the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Celtics in Boston and said later that he had not seen it. When video of the moment went viral, he tweeted, “Hating has no age limit! #JamesGang is build for it and well equipped.” Later, he offered a longer take during media availability after the NBA game.

Game was stopped and security was called out immediately to remove a fan that threw a yellow starburst or a piece of trash at Bronny James in the 3rd quarter.



Video from the stands seemed to show a young fan throwing the object, although that was not confirmed by security.

“While I was on the opposite side of the floor, I did see the referee stop the game or stop the inbound [pass], and the cop came up there,” he said (via ESPN). “I didn’t even know what happened until the video evidence showed me when I got here.

“It’s just disrespectful, and it was a little kid, too [who threw the object]. I don’t know how old that little kid was, so I don’t know if he learned that on his own or if he learned it at home. Whatever the case may be, it’s disrespectful. I wonder how old that kid is, if he is the age around Bronny’s age or [James’ son] Bryce’s age [12]. I’d like to see them try that while they’re paying attention.”

Although the police officer asked fans to help identify the person who threw the object, he later told ESPN that he received little cooperation and could not determine who had thrown the object. The next time play was stopped, a referee asked the officer to monitor that section of the stands and no further incidents occurred.

Sierra Canyon, a Chatsworth, Calif., school, is ranked 14th nationally and lost for the third time this season, falling to No. 13 Paul VI of Fairfax, Va. In the 70-62 loss, Bronny James, a freshman, was scoreless in 13 minutes of play. He wasn’t available to reporters after the game.

“That was truly a blessing,” LeBron James said of how the schedule enabled him to make the 90-minute trip to attend his son’s game. “I didn’t mind going down to Springfield to check the game out. The bad thing about today is that I took two L’s [with the Lakers falling, 139-107]. The James gang took two L’s today, but there are always better days.”

The presence of the “James gang” drew 4,000 to the small Springfield College arena, with 40 police officers inside and outside. The game was only the second LeBron has been able to attend because of the Lakers’ schedule. He sat in a reserved seat near Sierra Canyon’s bench, with five security guards around him. He showed little emotion during the game and left after briefly hugging his son.

Ziaire Williams, one of Bronny’s teammates, told Yahoo Sports that it isn’t always easy being Bronny.

“You’d be surprised by all the stuff Bronny has to go through,” he said. “It’s not fair, but he doesn’t let it faze him at all. I’m learning how to be more like that from him and he’s younger than me.”

Bronny creates a scene whenever he plays, with or without his father and LeBron has mused that he wished he and his wife, Savannah, had chosen a name other than LeBron Jr. for him. He has spoken of hoping that his son would find a sport on his own, rather than being pushed into hoops.

“My son is going to be a kid as long as he can be,” James said in 2015 (via ESPN). “That’s all he needs to worry about. He loves to play the game of basketball, he loves to play video games, he loves to do his homework. That’s all that matters. Everything else doesn’t matter. He loves his brother, his sister, his dad, his mom, his grandmom. Let him be a kid.”

Still, his father can’t help but make comparisons and those will become more inevitable as he continues to grow. When he was 12, James proudly pointed out that his son was a better shooter than he was at that age. But it was Bronny’s passes that made pops proud.

“It’s probably the best part of his game and I grew up playing basketball, playing AAU ball and watched a lot of kids kind of hog the ball,” James told reporters (via Cleveland.com) in 2017. “Not pass the ball and things of that nature, and I was never one of those kids. I always liked seeing my teammates excited about getting the ball and making a shot, so to see him doing the same thing, it’s a pretty unique trait for a kid his age.”