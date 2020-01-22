The shift to a big lineup was enough to tip the Hoyas so off-balance that they trailed by 18 points midway through the first half, by 12 at halftime and lost, 66-57. Georgetown (12-8, 2-5 Big East) never found a foothold in the game. Xavier (13-6, 2-4) snapped a three-game losing streak and kept the Hoyas winless in the Big East away from Capital One Arena.

"[We] let their big lineup take us out of everything we were trying to do and then we just didn’t regroup,” Coach Patrick Ewing told reporters after the loss. “We regrouped in the second half, but it was too deep of a hole.”

Georgetown shot 36.8 percent from the field and 22.2 percent (4 of 18) from three. The Hoyas’ defense was as flat as their offense in the face of a Xavier team hungry for a win – the Hoyas were outrebounded 48-38 and allowed the Musketeers lengthy, unhurried possessions. Georgetown gave up 20 second-chance points off 16 offensive boards, and Xavier had just 10 turnovers.

Mac McClung led Georgetown with 19 points, but no one else reached double figures. Freshman center Qudus Wahab had nine points on an efficient night in 19 relief minutes for senior starter Omer Yurtseven. Junior wing Jamorko Pickett led the team with 10 rebounds.

Yurtseven had one of his worst games of the season just when it appeared that he was hitting a stride in Big East play with strong games against Creighton and Marquette. Hampered by foul trouble, the 7-footer played 21 minutes and scored a season-low six points, just the second game this season he has failed to reach double figures. He grabbed just two rebounds.

“I don’t know if the foul trouble threw him off, but [Yurtseven] has to play better,” Ewing said. “We need for him to play big. We need for him to rebound, we need for him to defend, and we also need for him to score. Everyone on our team.”

Georgetown, as it has in all of its conference losses, sealed its fate in the first half.

Xavier started four forwards 6-7 or taller and scrambled the Hoyas’ offense, forcing the visitors into taking poor shots. Georgetown shot 29 percent from the field before halftime.

The Musketeers held Georgetown scoreless for minutes at a time, with their biggest run a 13-0 streak that spanned just over five minutes.

It wasn’t their only hefty run of the first half. Minutes later, Paul Scruggs curled around the left side of the arc while junior Jahvon Blair, his defender, left him for a moment and Scruggs got enough space to nail a three-pointer that put the Musketeers up 18 with 7:05 left in the half.

Georgetown went into the locker room trailing 35-23, tying its lowest point total in a first half all season.

Just as they did in road losses at Providence and Seton Hall, the Hoyas came out sharper in the second half. Georgetown started with an 8-2 run to narrow the gap to eight points early in the second half and outscored the Musketeers 34-31 after halftime. But the Hoyas were in too deep of a hole and didn’t have the inside presence they needed to stage a comeback.

Yurtseven's first basket came with 17:17 to play; he picked up his third foul and went to the bench two minutes later.

Naji Marshall and KyKy Tandy led four Xavier scorers in double figures with 18 points each.

“Sometimes you’ve got to be like a junkyard dog when somebody’s bigger than you. You’ve got to keep on fighting,” Ewing said, again addressing Xavier’s big lineup. “We didn’t have that tonight.”