He often was a relatively ordinary quarterback during regular season play but excelled during Giants’ championship runs in the 2007 and 2011 seasons. The Giants beat the New England Patriots in both of those Super Bowls, denying the Patriots a perfect season in 2007, and Manning was the game’s MVP both times. Manning spent his entire career with the Giants after they obtained him in a draft-day trade with the Chargers in 2004 after he refused to play in San Diego.

“For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant both on and off the field,” Giants co-owner John Mara said in a written statement released by the team. “Eli is our only two-time Super Bowl MVP and one of the very best players in our franchise’s history. He represented our franchise as a consummate professional with dignity and accountability. It meant something to Eli to be the Giants quarterback, and it meant even more to us. We are beyond grateful for his contributions to our organization and look forward to celebrating his induction into the Giants Ring of Honor in the near future.”