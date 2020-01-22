“Super Bowl officials are selected among their peers for excelling at every one of the stringent criteria as met on every play in every game throughout the season,” Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, said in a written statement to The Washington Post. “The diversity of this Super Bowl officiating team is a testimony to those who far exceed the on-field leadership and excellence commensurate with the performance demands of the most significant game of the year for coaches, players and fans.”

The five African American officials on the Super Bowl crew are field judge Michael Banks, line judge Carl Johnson, umpire Barry Anderson, back judge Greg Steed and side judge Boris Cheek.

Super Bowl assignments are made after the NFL grades officials on their regular season performances. Postseason officiating experience also is a factor in the Super Bowl assignments. The Super Bowl officials generally have worked a game earlier during the playoffs but not the conference championship games.

Banks is in his 18th NFL season and this will be his fourth Super Bowl assignment, including two as an alternate. Johnson is in his 19th NFL season. He returned to on-field officiating work after a stint as the NFL’s vice president of officiating and became the league’s first full-time on-field official in 2013. This is his second Super Bowl. Anderson is in his 13th NFL season and he had one previous Super Bowl assignment as an alternate. Steed, in his 17th NFL season, gets his fourth Super Bowl assignment, including two as an alternate. For Cheek, this is his 24th NFL season and his third Super Bowl.

Bill Vinovich will be the referee, the head of the officiating crew, for the Feb. 2 game in Miami between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. Kent Payne will be the down judge. The eighth member of the crew, not on the field, is replay official Mike Chase.

The record number of minority officials working in the Super Bowl comes with the league under intense scrutiny and criticism after a hiring cycle in which only one of the five new head coaches hired leaguewide, the Washington Redskins’ Ron Rivera, is a minority. Only four of the 32 NFL teams have minority head coaches: Rivera in Washington, Mike Tomlin with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Anthony Lynn with the Los Angeles Chargers and Brian Flores with the Miami Dolphins.

The Fritz Pollard Alliance, the diversity group that works closely with the NFL on its minority hiring, criticized the league for its “abysmal record of hiring people of color in high ranking levels of NFL management,” and said the league and team owners must take tangible steps to address what it called “a flawed system.”

