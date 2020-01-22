After that, Woods didn’t pick up his clubs all that much, apart from a Dec. 30 round with son Charlie. It was Tiger’s 44th birthday, and the strain of an unusually busy fall schedule — Woods also won the inaugural Zoso Championship in October in Japan — was beginning to show.

“I just wanted to get away from it,” Woods told reporters Tuesday. “I was a little bit fried physically, mentally, emotionally and just wanted to have it all end.”

AD

AD

It might be good to keep that quote in mind as we track Woods’s progress through the meat of the 2020 PGA Tour season, which begins in earnest Thursday at Torrey Pines for the Farmers Insurance Open. While Woods probably still has runs like last year’s Masters triumph still left in him and could very well win the one tournament he needs to pass Sam Snead on the PGA Tour’s all-time victories list, his age — and all the surgical work he’s had on his body — could make consistent success hard to come by.

“It’s hard to put it together for all four days as you get older,” Woods said. “It’s just harder.”

Woods confronted this inconvenient fact of life last season by cutting down the number of events he played, from 18 in 2018 to 12. After winning his fifth green jacket in April, he played in only six more tournaments the rest of the season and missed the cut at two of them, both of them majors, while also failing to qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship.

AD

AD

Apart from the slams, Woods has confirmed his presence at only two tournaments: This week’s Farmers Insurance Open and the Genesis Open at Riviera next month, when he’ll be the tournament host. Considering everything he’s said about how hard it is to put it together for merely four days, don’t expect Woods to play much — if at all — on back-to-back weekends, apart from FedEx Cup events at the end of the season. Last year he did so in non-playoff tournaments only once, competing in the Genesis and then the WGC-Mexico event in February. He might skip the latter this year to space things out ahead of the Players Championship in March.

But there’s one tournament Woods definitely is aiming at, as it might be his last chance: the Olympics in Japan. He said last year that making the U.S. Olympic team “is a big goal,” though his presence is not guaranteed. Each country is allowed a maximum of four golfers based on the Official World Golf Rankings as of June 22, one day after the final round of the U.S. Open at Winged Foot. Woods currently sits fourth among U.S. golfers, behind Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson and just ahead of Patrick Cantlay.

“There’s so much golf to be played, so many big events, major championships, Players, World Golf Championships,” Woods said this week. “There will be some pretty good fluctuating [in the rankings] over the next six months.”