“While the investigation of potential Title IX violations will continue under university policies, UE has decided that, based on the facts uncovered thus far, it is necessary to terminate Mr. McCarty’s employment immediately,” the school said. “There is no place at UE for any behavior by any university employee or student that jeopardizes the safety and security of others.”

The school also found that McCarty attempted to improperly influence witnesses, Evansville President Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz told members of the school community in a memo obtained by ESPN.

McCarty, who had been placed on leave on Dec. 27, went 20-25 during his Evansville tenure. Todd Lickliter, an assistant on McCarty’s staff and the former head coach at Butler and Iowa, was named as McCarty’s permanent replacement after signing a multiyear deal, the school announced. Lickliter twice took the Bulldogs to the Sweet 16, earning national coach of the year honors in 2006-07.

On Nov. 12, the Purple Aces scored one of the biggest wins in program history with a victory at then-No. 1 Kentucky, the program that McCarty had helped win the national championship as a player in 1996. As a 25-point underdog, Evansville’s win was the third-biggest men’s college basketball upset of the past 15 seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

The Purple Aces would proceed to lose their next three games against Division I opponents, however, and they’ve gone 0-6 since McCarty was placed on leave. They’re 9-10 entering Wednesday night’s home game against Drake.

“My family and I are excited to have the opportunity to rejoin the Evansville community,” Lickliter said. “I am humbled by the chance to lead the Purple Aces program and thankful to reunite with this outstanding group of student-athletes. It is a privilege to be a part of a program with a rich history and tradition.”