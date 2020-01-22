The play happened near the Wildcats’ bench, and some of their players got up from their seats to confront De Sousa, which sparked the brawl as Kansas players ran to the scene. Some players appeared to throw punches, including De Sousa, who also picked up a chair and held it over his head.

Meanwhile, fans positioned near the basket scattered as security personnel, coaches and even cheerleaders tried to restrain players.

Benches emptied at the end of the Kansas State-Kansas game. pic.twitter.com/zWv46h3RJC — ESPN (@espn) January 22, 2020

“Obviously it’s an embarrassment,” Jayhawks Coach Bill Self said. “It’s not something to be proud of. What happened showed zero signs of toughness. It’s a sign of immaturity and selfishness more so than toughness.”

“It’s probably my fault,” Wildcats Coach Bruce Weber told reporters. “I had told them not to press, not to foul. I had told them to back off, but the kids are young guys. They want to play hard.

“They were disappointed and frustrated. You don’t want to take that fire out of their belly, but at the same time, you have to handle it right. I guess it created a bad thing.”

Self said he didn’t see the start of the brawl because he was already shaking hands with Weber as Gordon was dribbling toward the hoop. “But I know that we were in the wrong — I’m not saying that both parties weren’t in the wrong, but I know that we were in the wrong,” he said.

Self added that “there will be consequences that I’m sure I’ll announce tomorrow.” Several player suspensions are likely, including a possibly lengthy ban for De Sousa, a redshirt sophomore from Angola.

An all-out brawl just happened. pic.twitter.com/73MBmr0RNf — Riley Gates (@Riley_Gates) January 22, 2020

“We came here wanting to have a game and compete, and we didn’t compete like we needed to,” Weber said. “There was probably a little frustration, especially the young guys. You wish it would have ended a little different, and it didn’t. That’s sad.”

As De Sousa stood over and taunted Gordon, he was given a technical foul. After the melee died down and players went to their locker rooms, officials called the Jayhawks (15-3, 5-1 Big 12) and Wildcats (8-10, 1-5) back onto the court and put one-tenth of a second on the clock so KSU’s Pierson McAtee could attempt a pair of free throws.

Of Gordon’s decision to steal the ball from De Sousa, Self said: “I don’t know that it is the right thing to do, but I am not going to place any blame on Gordon going and taking his ball. Silvio knew he was being defended and he took his ball. The way Silvio reacted to taking his ball, going down and blocking his shot, was all fair game. The horn hadn’t gone off yet.

“Everything that happened after that is obviously what set things off."

In my 40 yrs @espn the fight at the Kansas State & Kansas game was as bad as it gets. So sad & embarrassing for a program rich in tradition . The @Big12Conference MUST COME DOWN HEAVY ON THOSE heavily involved . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 22, 2020

De Sousa was reinstated to the Jayhawks’ program in May after Kansas won an appeal of a lengthy suspension that cost the 6-foot-9 player all of the 2018-19 season. As part of the FBI’s wide-ranging probe into corruption in college basketball, the NCAA determined that a legal guardian for De Sousa had accepted a $2,500 payment and a promise of an extra $20,000 for helping steer him to Kansas.

The Jayhawks have until Feb. 19 to respond to a Notice of Allegations they received from the NCAA in September, citing the cases of De Sousa and another Kansas recruit and charging Self and the program with a lack of institutional control.