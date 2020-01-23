DiCello turns 16 on Saturday, which means she’ll be eligible for selection to the 2020 U.S. Olympic team.

Competition for a spot on the squad will be fierce. The U.S. has the world’s deepest pool of elite female gymnasts, and compounding matters, gymnastics’ international governing body decided to pare Olympic teams from five members to four for the Tokyo Games. After spirited objection from several countries, the decision was rescinded for the 2024 Olympics but will remain in place for Tokyo.

The invitation-only American Cup will showcase 26 Olympic contenders (13 men, 13 women) from around the world, including reigning world all-around champion Nikita Nagornyy of Russia and Olympic gold medalist Oleg Verniaiev of Ukraine.

DiCello, who is from Boyds, and a sophomore at Northwest High in Germantown, will be making her senior debut in the competition. Also representing the United States will be Morgan Hurd, the 2017 world all-around champion and 2018 American Cup winner; six-time U.S. all-around champion Sam Mikulak of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and Yul Moldauer of Arvada, Colo., who will be seeking his fourth American Cup championship.