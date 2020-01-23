This was on full display during Sunday’s NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers, when Shanahan caught the ear of side judge Eugene Hall to predict that 49ers tight end George Kittle would be held as he ran his route on the upcoming play. And what do you know, Kittle was held by Packers cornerback Will Redmond.

The exchange between Shanahan and Hall — “Five-yard out route, 85 versus their guy. He’s going to go inside and break out. He won’t let him out. Watch.” — was caught by NFL Films cameras and broadcast this week on Showtime’s “Inside the NFL.”

AD

AD

This is BEAUTIFUL pic.twitter.com/7C3A8CdFUR — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 22, 2020

We should point out that Hall wasn’t the only official on the field who threw a flag on the play; down judge Jerod Phillips did as well, and Shanahan hadn’t talked to him. Plus, Shanahan wasn’t doing anything wrong by working an official here.

“Coaches at all levels try to put a bug in the officials’ ears to watch the other team commit fouls,” Mark Schultz, a high school football official and journalist, wrote for Football Zebras in 2013. “The officials act with courtesy to these requests and then go out and officiate their regular game. If the officials detect a foul, they’ll drop their flag — not to make a coach happy, but because the foul is actually there.”

Shanahan has channeled his inner Tony Romo by predicting plays in the past. During San Francisco’s 31-3 blowout of the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 7, injured 49ers tackle Joe Staley was standing next to Shanahan on the sideline, and before the ball was snapped, Shanahan simply said “touchdown” and walked away before quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo got the ball.

AD

AD

The end result: a 22-yard touchdown pass to Kittle.

“What a badass,” Staley said of Shanahan, per SB Nation’s Rob Lowder.

It’s been going on for years now, actually. During an interview with Bleacher Report’s “The Lefkoe Show” in May, Falcons tight end Austin Hooper recalled the 2016 season, when Shanahan was Atlanta’s offensive coordinator.

“Wednesday in meetings he was like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to run this here, soon as they go eight-box, and then we’re going to score.' I’m just like, ‘Okay, it’s probably coach-talk or whatever,’ and then it actually happened, and I’m like, ‘This guy is Nostradamus. Like, ‘This guy is a fortune teller.’ And it would happen every time. … When the guy’s shooting 90 percent at the free throw line, you tend to believe he’s going to make it,” Hooper said.