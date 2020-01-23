With most around the league assuming the Cincinnati Bengals will take LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow with the first overall pick, Washington’s second choice becomes intriguing, should other teams decide they must have Ohio State defensive end Chase Young (the presumed second selection) or Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Because none of those players are here this week — Burrow declined an invitation because he played in the national championship game last week, and Young and Tagovailoa are underclassmen — it’s the suggestion of those players’ ultimate role in the draft that has loomed over the week.

The Redskins are expecting other teams to start asking about potential trades for the second pick, a person with knowledge of the situation said. Not that this should be a surprise. Some teams are already talking openly about the possibility of moving up in the first round.

This week, Chris Grier, the general manager of the Miami Dolphins — who hold the fifth pick, desire a franchise quarterback and have three first-round selections — said his team has “more than enough” capital to move up for Tagovailoa, should the team choose. Since Washington drafted a quarterback in the first round of last year’s draft, Dwayne Haskins, and traded this year’s second-round pick as part of the deal that allowed it to pick pass rusher Montez Sweat with the 26th overall pick last spring, Miami’s picks could appeal to a Redskins team in need of upgrades at several roster spots.

This year’s draft is heavy at positions Washington might want to improve. Jim Nagy, the Senior Bowl’s executive director and a longtime NFL scout, called this year’s wide receiver class “loaded,” and the draft has several appealing offensive tackles who could be selected early, including Alabama’s Jedrick Wills and Georgia’s Andrew Thomas.

With new leadership taking over in Washington, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that the Redskins could decide to use the No. 2 pick on a quarterback, possibly Tagovailoa (who entered the season as a top NFL prospect but suffered a serious hip injury in November). Just last year, the Arizona Cardinals drafted quarterback Kyler Murray first overall a year after taking another passer, Josh Rosen, with their first-round pick. Under new Coach Kliff Kingsbury, the Cardinals then traded Rosen to the Dolphins for a second-round pick.

On Tuesday, Redskins Coach Ron Rivera and several of his assistant coaches climbed into one of team owner Daniel Snyder’s private jets and flew here for meetings with Vice President of Player Personnel Kyle Smith and the team’s scouts. Though the new coaches are deep into analyzing last season’s game tapes, trying to assess the team they inherited, he also wanted the coaches to get out of the office for a day and build a bond with the team’s scouts.

For many of the scouts, Tuesday was their first chance to meet Rivera, who has been put in charge of the team’s football operations. Rivera prowled the sidelines during practices, chatting with occasional players like Maryland safety Antoine Brooks Jr. and Evan Weaver, who, like Rivera, was a linebacker at California.

“He asked me my name and told me to keep working hard,” said Brooks, a second-team All-Big Ten player who is from Lanham, Maryland. Brooks said he idolizes Sean Taylor and considered Rivera’s interest to be “a good sign” that he had impressed the coach of his favorite team.

Later that day, the Redskins coaches flew home on Snyder’s jet, a luxury that many other teams do not have. For instance, the New York Giants’ new head coach, Joe Judge, was crammed in the back of a tiny commuter jet with an assistant coach on a changeover from Houston earlier in the week.

But Washington’s biggest luxury is the pick it holds at the top of the draft, the one that will undoubtedly be a big part of teams’ trade discussions. Even the Bengals coaches and executives — whose staff is coaching the South team this week — have said they are keeping an open mind about the first pick.

“It’s the best position to be in, because if you really want someone you don’t have to fight to get him,” one Cincinnati coach said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the team’s thinking.

If the Bengals take Burrow, as everyone expects, then the Redskins No. 2 pick becomes that “best position,” and that could be worth a lot to someone.