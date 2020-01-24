The Post’s Neil Greenberg and Matt Bonesteel have combed through the list to find Super Bowl prop bets worth throwing down a few bucks.

For the uninitiated, negative odds denote the favorite (-110 means you’d wager $110 to win $100), while positive odds denote the underdog (+110 means you’d wager $100 to win $110).

AD

AD

Will there be a two-point conversion attempt?

Yes (+140)

No (-160)

It’s the last game of the season, so there’s desperation in the air. And while neither Kansas City nor San Francisco went for two a whole lot this season — the Chiefs twice (both in the same game on Dec. 15) and the 49ers five times — this prop has hit in eight of the last 10 Super Bowls. — Matt Bonesteel

Will Patrick Mahomes throw an interception?

Yes +110

No -130

Mahomes is one of the most accurate passers in the game. Almost 71 percent of his passes were classified as “on target” by Sports Info Solutions and his rate of interceptions (five over 526 dropbacks) was tied for the second-lowest in the NFL this season behind Aaron Rodgers. — Neil Greenberg

AD

Who will have more?

Alex Ovechkin shots on goal (-1½) -170

Patrick Mahomes touchdown passes +145

AD

Ovechkin is averaging more than 4.5 shots per game this season and will face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Super Bowl Sunday, against whom he averages more than five shots per game. But this year’s Penguins are among the better shot suppressors in the NHL at both even strength (third best) and on the penalty kill (10th best), perhaps limiting Ovechkin’s offense in the afternoon matinee. Remember, he needs to top Mahomes’s TD passes by more than 1½.

Mahomes, meanwhile, has multiple touchdown throws in nine of his 16 games played this season, including the playoffs, and in 24 of 35 games since the Chiefs drafted him in 2017. — Neil Greenberg

AD

Will either team score in the first 6½ minutes of the game?

Yes -110

No -110

According to data from TruMedia, the 49ers and Chiefs scored 16 times (11 touchdowns and five field goals) in the first 6½ minutes of games during the regular season and playoffs combined, a span encompassing 48 drives. That rate implies a money line of +200 for the affirmative, so “no” looks like a bargain. — Neil Greenberg

AD

Will either team score in the final 3½ minutes of the game?

Yes (-190)

No (+280)

There’s a reason this is so juicy: This prop has hit in five straight Super Bowls and in 21 of the past 26. The last time this prop bet didn’t come through was Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014, the last NFL championship game that truly could be considered a blowout (Seahawks 43, Broncos 8). With the point spread this year hovering close to pick 'em, a close game with a late score is a distinct possibility. — Matt Bonesteel

AD

Will the 49ers convert their first third-down attempt?

Yes +130

No -150

The Chiefs allowed opponents to convert 10 of 21 third-down attempts (48 percent) on the first defensive possession of the game during the regular season. They’ve allowed opponents to convert two of three attempts on their first possessions in the playoffs. — Neil Greenberg

AD

What will happen first?

49ers score (+110)

49ers punt (-130)

San Francisco scored before it punted in 11 of 18 games this season, including three of four entering the Super Bowl. Kansas City allowed an opponent to score before it punted in 11 of 18 games this season, including both playoff games. At least one team has scored on its opening drive in nine of the last 13 Super Bowls. — Matt Bonesteel

AD

Total yardage of all touchdowns in game

Over 102½ -110

Under 102½ -110

The 49ers and Chiefs have scored a total of 116 touchdowns over 35 games in the regular season and playoffs combined, covering a total of 2,327 yards, per data from TruMedia. That averages out to 132.6 total yards per game on plays ending in a touchdown. Kansas City by itself has averaged 82.5 yards per game on touchdown plays in its two playoff wins. — Neil Greenberg

Points by both teams in the highest-scoring quarter

Over 21 (+120)

Under 21 (-140)