Keuchel, who signed a three-year, $55 million deal with the Chicago White Sox in December, offered an apology at the annual SoxFest fan festival.

“I think apologies should be in order [from] everybody on the team,” Keuchel said. “When the stuff was going on, it was never intended to be what it’s made to be right now.”

While Keuchel apologized multiple times, he downplayed the severity of stealing signs and expressed surprise at how big the story has become.

“When stuff comes out about things that happen during the course of a big league ball season, it’s always blown up to the point of, ‘Oh my gosh, this has never happened before,’ ” he said.

At the White Sox version of FanFest Dallas Keuchel becomes the first former member of the #Astros to apologize for the sign-stealing scandal: "First & foremost I think apologies should be in order, if not everybody on the team..I personally am sorry for what's come about." pic.twitter.com/XXRRykHwB7 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) January 24, 2020

“You can go back and watch film of every team in the playoffs: There was probably six out of eight teams using multiple signs,” Keuchel said. “It’s just what the state of baseball was at that point in time. Was it against the rules? Yes, it was. And I personally am sorry for what’s come about the whole situation. It is what it is, and we’ve got to move past that. I never thought anything would have come like it did. I, myself, am sorry, but we’ve just got to move on.”

Keuchel also minimized the impact sign-stealing had on the results of Astros games and added, “I can tell you that not every game [were] signs being stolen."

Former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers was the first to shed light on the team’s use of electronics to steal signs in an interview with the Athletic in November. Fiers pitched for Houston from 2015 to 2017.

“A lot of guys are not happy with the fact that Mike came out and said something, or the fact that this even happened,” Keuchel said Friday. “At the same time, there is some sorrow in guys’ voices. … This will be going on for a long time, but I’m sure in the back of guys’ minds, this is still fresh.

“I don’t think anyone is going to come out from other teams,” Keuchel added. “They see what happens now.”

Earlier this month, MLB fined the Astros $5 million, revoked their first- and second-round drafts picks in 2020 and 2021, and suspended manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow for one year. The Astros fired Hinch and Luhnow that same day.

Keuchel’s sentiments come less than a week after his former Houston teammates José Altuve and Alex Bregman addressed the scandal at Astros FanFest.

Agent Scott Boras, who represents Altuve and Astros pitcher Lance McCullers, told the Athletic on Wednesday that he doesn’t believe the players should apologize because the decision to steal signs with electronics was encouraged by those above them. Neither Altuve nor Bregman directly apologized in their remarks last weekend.

“I’m doing what my organization is telling me to do,” Boras said in defending the players. “You installed this. You put this in front of us. Coaches and managers encourage you to use the information. It is not coming from the player individually. It is coming from the team. In my stadium. Installed. With authority.”

Astros owner Jim Crane, who won executive of the year honors at Tuesday’s Houston Sports Awards, said at the event that the players will apologize at spring training and will “come out with a strong statement as a team and apologize for what happened and we’ll move forward.”

“A couple of guys that have been interviewed have been holding back a little bit,” Crane said. “We need to get them a little more time to get together in spring training. Everybody’s split up [geographically]. We’re going to sit in a room and talk about it, and then we’re going to come out and address the press — all of them will address the press either as a group or individually.”

The Astros open their slate of spring training games Feb. 22 against the Washington Nationals, with whom they share a complex in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Meanwhile, the Astros continue to search for their next manager. The club interviewed Brad Ausmus on Friday, according to multiple reports. Ausmus spent 10 of his 18 major league seasons as a catcher with the Astros. The former Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers skipper has two winning seasons in five years as a manager, and he lasted just one season with the Angels, going 72-90 in 2019.

Crane said Tuesday he hopes to narrow the pool of candidates to “three, maybe four” by Saturday and make a final decision “early next week.”