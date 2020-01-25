LaMar’s wife, Josephine, and 16 year-old son, Nicolas, will travel to the Super Bowl with funds donated by Kittle, the financial services firm USAA and the military services nonprofit Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors.

“The work I do with the USAA and the TAPS organization is something I really have kind of fallen in love with,” Kittle told reporters (via the Sacramento Bee). “I have a lot of family in the military so it’s something that I just respect, and the sacrifice that they give is the ultimate sacrifice. So, if I can ever give back and make a family’s day or just make them smile a little bit, then I’ve just done a little part in their lives.”

Excited to provide 2 tix to the #SuperBowl to the surviving family of @USArmy SGT Martin "Mick" LaMar of Sacramento (KIA 01/15/2011). Humbled to work with @USAA & @TAPSOrg to honor his legacy. We will never forget. #SaluteToService 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OFeE4cQV2t — George Kittle (@gkittle46) January 23, 2020

The LaMar family will have access to USAA’s Salute to Service lounge, a private area at the NFL’s “Super Bowl Experience” exhibition where military members and their families can meet NFL players, coaches and personalities.

Players and coaches from around the league, including Redskins Coach Ron Rivera, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Broncos linebacker Von Miller, have invited service members and their families to the big game.

LaMar, who was from Sacramento, enlisted in the Marines upon graduating high school in 1986, according to the Military Times. He’d long expressed a desire to join the military.

In 2007, he reenlisted, this time in the Army, even after family members tried to talk him out of the decision.

On Jan. 15, 2011, he was on base at Ghuzlani Warrior Training Center when an Iraqi soldier, whose family members were killed by U.S. forces, hid a magazine beneath his body armor and opened fire on American soldiers shortly after 8 a.m., according to the Army Times.

Pfcs. Kevin Gardner and Raymond Gomez and Sgt. Martin Gaymon, who shot and killed the attacker and pulled injured fellow soldiers out of the line of fire, were awarded the Bronze Star Medal with Valor.

LaMar grew up a 49ers fan and through him, his family became fans as well. Kittle was set to meet the LaMar family on Saturday, he told reporters. The 49ers are scheduled to fly to Miami for Super Bowl week on Sunday night.

“As I hit the field to play in the Super Bowl, I find comfort in the fact that 49ers fans Josie and Nicolas LaMar will be cheering our team on,” Kittle said in a news release. “It’s a special privilege to be able to team up with USAA and TAPS to award a trip to the Super Bowl to Sgt. LaMar’s family in recognition of his military service and paying the ultimate sacrifice in service of our country.”