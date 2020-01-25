Northwestern’s defenders drifted toward Anthony Cowan Jr., who then passed the ball to Smith for a three-point attempt late in the shot clock. Smith, the 6-foot-10 sophomore from Baltimore, was an inconsistent three-point shooter as a freshman, and even earlier this season. But he then made 10 in a six-game span. So on this night in suburban Chicago, during a half in which Smith carried his team to its first road win, of course he hit that open look.

Ayala, who made a three-pointer a few minutes before to give Maryland its first lead of the game, darted back on defense and had no doubt. He took four strides before the ball swished through the basket. By the time Smith turned around, Ayala had track-meet-style dashed from the baseline to half court.

“I've got so much confidence in this team,” Ayala said. “We're so well-put-together. I trust them with anything. I know if he's in rhythm, he catches it, he's open, it's cash.”

That was the story of Maryland’s second half — a standout sophomore continued to shine and a hoard of others, both on the court and on the bench, all believed.

The Terps haven’t given up more points in the first half this season than they did against the Wildcats, who took a 40-26 advantage into the break. The 14-point hole tied Maryland’s largest halftime deficit of 2019-20, and served up concern, a startling glimpse of what this team looks like when even its usually solid defense seems nonexistent.

But in the second half, Maryland scored 51 points, tying a season-high. The only other time the Terps scored like that was during the opening 20 minutes against Holy Cross, a team among the worst in all of Division I.

“We played more confident, played more comfortable, played for each other, like we believed that we were going to win,” sophomore guard Aaron Wiggins said after Tuesday’s 77-66 win. “We just had the passion out there in the second half and that's all it was.”

Perhaps now it’s also a blueprint. No. 17 Maryland had lost four true road games this season, leaving disappointed after trips to Penn State, Seton Hall, Iowa and Wisconsin. Even while other Big Ten teams have struggled equally in opponents’ venues, Maryland (15-4, 5-3 Big Ten) desperately needed to figure out how to win on the road. Lacking that ability would put a damper on Maryland’s preseason aspirations.

Thursday’s bounce-back offers promise, particularly now as Maryland heads to play Indiana Sunday at Assembly Hall. Maryland hasn’t won there since joining the Big Ten, and the Hoosiers (15-4, 5-3) will greet the Terps with a home win over No. 11 Michigan State fresh in their memory.

In the second half against the Wildcats, the Terps reserved their usual script. This time, the offense fueled the struggling defense. Maryland had shot 24 percent in the first half. But after the break, Maryland assembled one of its best 20-minute periods of the season.

“We changed the way we were playing, changed our mental attitude towards the game,” Coach Mark Turgeon said. “And we played for the love of the game. Guys were enjoying it. They weren’t enjoying the first half. We’ve been on the road. We haven’t enjoyed it a lot.”

The team shot 44.8 percent after halftime, including a 8-of-16 clip from three-point range. Smith scored 21 of his career-high 25 points during those 20 minutes. Eleven of Wiggins’s 17 points, another career high, came in the second half. Wiggins had slumped a bit recently, particularly from three-point range, but he hit five shots from deep against Northwestern, including three in the second half.

“The confidence that we shot with late in the game?” Turgeon said. “I mean, I haven't seen that all year, to be honest with you. Maybe one game, Marquette game.”

Even Ayala, who has struggled at times this season, knocked down that go-ahead three. On his 1-of-6 shooting night, the sophomore still had four assists and no turnovers. After the game, Turgeon rattled off all of those players, the ones who are finding some rhythm. Together, their performances beg the question of what this Maryland team might accomplish if that form persists.

“We haven't seen that, guys,” Turgeon said.

The Terps easily beat Indiana at home earlier this month, but the Hoosiers have won four of five games since. When asked about how Indiana has played well lately, Ayala added another point: “Well, they’re going to be playing a different Maryland team, too.”

Maryland only had one turnover in the second half against Northwestern. That lone slip-up came with 30 seconds to go and the game’s outcome already decided.

Still, the second half can never be disassociated from the first, which, against Northwestern, was one of Maryland’s worst of the season. Turgeon still needs his team to play at that high level on a more consistent basis within games. But 20 minutes of confident, free-flowing basketball proved to be enough against Northwestern. And maybe that, the Terps hope, will lead to more.

“It was one steppingstone to something bigger,” Ayala said. “I think we needed that breakthrough.”