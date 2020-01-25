“It’s an atmosphere you dream about often,” Kendall Coyne Schofield said. “You want to see a full building of people supporting women’s hockey. We know we can get there. If you build it they will come. If we had the proper infrastructure day in and day out, we will have that many fans routinely.”

AD

AD

The NHL has invited professional women’s hockey players to participate in its all-star festivities for the past three years and has upped their presence each time. Last year, Coyne Schofield became the first woman to compete in the NHL all-star skills competition and placed seventh out of eight in the fastest skater event. She ended up being less than a second behind the winner, Connor McDavid. This year’s three-on-three game presented a larger platform, with room to grow. Coyne Schofield said she would love to see more international players involved in future showcases.

Multiple NHL players praised the level of play in Friday’s exhibition, with Capitals winger T.J. Oshie saying it was “impressive.” Oshie has two daughters, Lyla (5) and Leni (3), and while neither have gotten too big into skating yet, he’s excited about the possibility.

“For them to look up to role models like this and be able to see them at the NHL All-Star Weekend I think is pretty cool,” Oshie said of the women’s exhibition. “They were on the bench with me out there and they saw some of the girls skating around so it’s pretty special for them to see that and have some people to look up to.”

AD

AD

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman shared that sentiment: “The fact that we can shine, using our light, a brighter light on the women’s game I think is a positive for them, for the game and for young girls watching and aspiring to do the same thing.”

However, the state of professional women’s hockey is still in flux after fracturing last May. The Canadian Women’s Hockey League abruptly folded in April, leaving the National Women’s Hockey League as the last remaining professional organization in North America. Many of the world’s best players are boycotting that league while waiting for a more sustainable model. They came together in May to form the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association (PWHPA) on the advice of tennis legend Billie Jean King.

Of the 20 players who competed Friday night, 19 are active members of the PWHPA. However, the new association still has its challenges. Ice time has been inconsistent without a true league and routine schedule, Team Canada’s Rebecca Johnston said Friday while discussing the challenges.

AD

AD

“It’s definitely challenging and it’s a step that we need to take,” Johnston said. “I think there is so much talent in women’s hockey and for us to try to push for a league that is sustainable for us, a plan, is a step we need to take. For us, it is a challenging year, but something that needs to be done.”

There is no clear timeline for what comes next for the PWHPA. But Johnston, when asked about the possibility of an NHL-backed women’s league, said she is hopeful.

“I think we are all hopeful, and especially for us being here, I think that is a step in the right direction,” Johnston said. “The NHL is supporting women’s hockey; they are helping us get the exposure that we need. The partnership is there. I think you know it’s not something that you can just build overnight, so for us it is something that we want to continue to grow the game and get as much exposure as we can.”

AD

AD

With women’s hockey earning a spotlight at big events like the NHL All-Star Game, focusing on grass-roots opportunities is key, according to some of the biggest players in women’s professional hockey.

Participation in girls’ and women’s hockey is on the rise. A record 82,808 women and girls registered to play hockey this year, according to USA Hockey reports from June, the most recent available. That is a 4.35 percent increase from 2017-18. Every female age group from under-6 to adult increased by at least 1.62 percent.

The group with the highest growth was U9-10, which increased its registration numbers by 7.88 percent. Overall, there are 34,941 girls 10 and under who are registered with USA Hockey.

AD

“I think we obviously want to try to grow our sport any time we have and I’m not sure of the numbers, but I know USA Hockey U-8 and U-10 has been higher than it ever has been,” Team USA’s Brianna Decker said. “I think winning gold in 2018 in the U.S. has helped that. You know, Canada, they have a lot more support up there, that is what they live for, so our goal as women’s hockey players is to continue to grow the support.”

AD

The growth in women’s hockey has seen its most significant upticks after Winter Olympics, including Sochi in 2014, Vancouver in 2010 and Torino in 2006. The hope is that the NHL all-star platform will also serve as another reminder to girls that they can participate in hockey, and that there are avenues to pursue after college.

“I think we all wish we had women role models, like ourselves, and I think girls, it gives them a lot of hope and helps us grow our game as much as possible,” Decker said.