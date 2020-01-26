“The world weeps, the basketball community mourns,” Ted Leonsis, owner of the Washington Wizards, Capitals and Mystics, tweeted. “Kobe is the GOAT — Beloved and respected by all. Stunned and shaken to our core.”

President Trump called the death of the Los Angeles Lakers’ former superstar “terrible news” in a tweet. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said in response to the news, “You’ve got to make every day count.”

Dwyane Wade, the former NBA star, put the general disbelief simply, “Nooooooooooo God please No!”

Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, tweeted, “May your memory be a blessing. We can never forget how precious life is. How those who are special to you and never let them forget how deeply you love them. To all of my friends, thank you. Each of you have shared part of yourself with me and made my life better. I have tried to do the same. If you were here I would hug you like I just hugged my family. It hurts that it takes a tragedy to remind us of our mortality.”

In arenas across the country, athletes wore blank, heartbroken expressions of disbelief, reactions that were typical when Michael Jackson or Prince died.

Before the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors tipped off Sunday afternoon, the teams paid tribute to his number 24.

The Spurs and Raptors both took 24-second violations to start their game to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/FtT9N0uvDW — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 26, 2020

“I think we were all pretty stunned coming off the court. First, our thoughts and prayers with his family,” Maryland Coach Brenda Frese said. “I just can’t say enough of what he meant to women’s basketball. As an NBA player, he shed light to all the great women’s basketball players that are our there, so he brought so much not only to the game with what he was able to do, but just being about others, being selfless, to be able to bring exposure to everyone out there.”

Word spread among the gallery watching the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open near San Diego. The news hung over the crowd and began to spread from player to player.

Tiger and Kobe. 1996. Hug your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/ZYw0QBvJMI — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) January 26, 2020

The San Francisco 49ers learned the news as they prepared to fly to Miami for Super Bowl LIV and Richard Sherman, the cornerback who is rarely at a loss for words, had none. “Just don’t have the words,” he tweeted.

In Los Angeles, celebrities gathered for the Grammys and Nina Parker, a host on the E! “Countdown to the Red Carpet,” noted as she stood near the Staples Center, where Bryant’s athletic stardom took place, that “This is his backyard. You can definitely feel it here, everybody is talking about it, and everyone is obviously still on their phones, checking the details because everything’s just kind of coming out as we continue live...it is a sad day here in Los Angeles.”

Whether it was personal or not, it felt like a bad dream, as many said. P.K. Subban tweeted that he was “shocked and in complete disbelief...A father, husband, legend, and idol gone way too soon. Thank you for the time, the lessons, and 20 years of greatness.”

Eight NBA games were on the schedule, and the Rockets-Nuggets game in Denver proceeded, with tribute videos and a moment of silence.

Tyson Chandler clearly heartbroken. Not sure how these players are able to focus on the game. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/QlO0ByjsEI — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) January 26, 2020

The Lakers, the only team for which Bryant played, were scheduled to be off Sunday and Monday.

Nuggets hold extended moment of silence for Kobe Bryant.



Spontaneously, a “Ko-be” chant breaks out. pic.twitter.com/Rw9gLmfO9L — Mike Singer (@msinger) January 26, 2020

“For those Kobe fans that are out there, that are feeling like I feel right now, just try and think of all the joy that he brought you.”



Brian Shaw reacts to the reported passing of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/WjAwmIHQle — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 26, 2020

Paul Pierce, the former NBA player, tweeted, “This is not real.”

Alex Ovechkin, the Capitals’ star, remembered Bryant’s kindness, as he spoke before the awful confirmation of Bryant’s death. In 2016, Ovechkin was at the Staples Center with his wife, Nastya, and he saw Bryant play with Ilya Kovalchuk. He gave Ovechkin a jersey and his shoes. “He always treat me well when he saw me. You know, it’s hard. He was a legend in the basketball world and the whole world, and it is tough. Still can’t believe it. He always shake my hand, he knows who I am. I remember when I was in the stands eating hot dogs and he was like pointing to me and I was like, ‘holy,’ but it is hard. It’s hard.

"As an athlete you want to meet one of the greatest you know? And he was the best.”

We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

Ava Wallace, Emily Yahr and Samantha Pell contributed to this report.