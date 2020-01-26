The Capitals haven’t played a game together since Jan. 18, when they completed a wild 6-4 victory over the New York Islanders, scoring five unanswered goals in the final 20 minutes. They picked up at Bell Centre where they left off at Nassau Coliseum before the week-long hiatus, just more refreshed and some a little more tan.

AD

“You just get away from everything," said goaltender Braden Holtby, who vacationed in Puerto Rico before playing in his fifth straight NHL All-Star Game on Saturday in St. Louis alongside defenseman John Carlson and forward T.J. Oshie. "You go somewhere where there’s no thought of hockey anywhere and recharge. It’s good for the mind and soul. You kind of feel more along the lines of a real person in the fact that you get a mini vacation in the time when you need it. So it’s really nice. It’s good to spend some time with family. It’s one of the best things … the league and the [NHL Players’ Association] have worked out. I think it’s good for everyone.”

AD

Carlson, who vacationed with Nicklas Backstrom and his family in Florida before playing in his second all-star game, said he thought the break came at an opportune time. The Capitals were on a three-game winning streak, but they had been inconsistent in their past 10 games (6-4-0). Their power play had been ailing, they were taking too many penalties, and defensive breakdowns had been noticeable. They hope the time away heals, or at least helps, some of those issues.

“You aren’t going to feel your best and you have to, you know, get back into stride pretty quickly, but it pays dividends down the road and I think it is necessary for all the players," Carlson said. "I think it came at a good time. It seemed like we were a little up and down, and it is nice to take a deep breath and worry about what is going to happen later.”

AD

Since 2016-17, the Capitals have a combined record of 58-29-8 following their bye week, and despite some question marks, this year’s team is largely in good standing. The Capitals will enter Monday’s game against the Canadiens with an NHL-best 71 points and 33-11-5 record, the third-best mark in franchise history through 49 games. Each of the previous two times the Capitals recorded at least 71 points through 49 games, in 2015-16 and 2016-17, they went on to win the Presidents’ Trophy.

AD

The Boston Bruins (29-10-12, 70 points), St. Louis Blues (30-11-8, 68 points) and Pittsburgh Penguins (31-14-5, 67 points) are right on the Capitals’ heels, but the Capitals’ focus is on keeping their play consistent through the back stretch of the season.

“[We have to] try to play the same way we played," said center Evgeny Kuznetsov, who vacationed in Miami with goaltender Ilya Samsonov and defenseman Dmitry Orlov during the bye week. "Now, those games will probably be even more important, because in the second half of the [season] you want to have your game and you don’t want to lose it. You want to build the chemistry more and more and still get better.”

AD

Washington will face an immediate test Monday against the Canadiens without captain Alex Ovechkin, who will serve his one-game suspension for skipping the All-Star Game. Ovechkin, who has 34 goals this season, including eight in his past three games, is now eight away from joining the 700-career-goal club. His chase will restart Wednesday at Capital One Arena against the Nashville Predators.

AD

Ovechkin’s absence was the talk of the all-star festivities, but he took the time to completely recharge in Mexico with his family, along with teammate Tom Wilson.

“For us, we want to play. We want to play," Ovechkin said. "I love Montreal, I love to play in this arena, but nothing I can do. Nothing we can do. It is the rules. … I was thinking about in the future what would be best for me and what would be best for the organization.”