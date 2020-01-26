For the first time since 2016, the contest will feature a couple of Patriots, following three years in which the team appeared in the Super Bowl, rendering its players unavailable. Given that this year’s Super Bowl pits the Chiefs against the 49ers, Patrick Mahomes, last year’s Pro Bowl MVP, will not be playing in Orlando, nor will the likes of Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, George Kittle and Nick Bosa. There will be plenty of star power on hand, though, including this season’s front-runner for NFL MVP honors, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

What to know

When: Sunday, 3 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando.

TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney XD.

Odds: AFC, -1½.

Jackson is slated to start for the AFC after he received by far the most fan votes of any Pro Bowl player, and he will be joined by 11 other Ravens, the most for any team. The second-most fan votes went to Seahawks quarterback and NFC starter Russell Wilson, while the Saints account for that conference’s largest contingent with 10 players.

Despite the Patriots’ availability, Tom Brady will not be in attendance after he wasn’t selected for the first time in 11 years. Representing New England will be cornerback Stephon Gilmore and special-teams ace Matthew Slater. The losing team in last year’s Super Bowl, the Rams, had two players selected — Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey — but both bowed out of the event.

Something else that won’t be seen in the Pro Bowl is a kickoff after a score. Instead, following a touchdown or a field goal, the scoring team can allow the opponent to take possession at its 25-yard line or opt to keep the ball and go for the equivalent of a 4th-and-15 play at its own 25.

The idea is to try out an alternative to onside kicks, which have become increasingly difficult to pull off as the NFL has changed rules to promote player safety.

Another wrinkle set for unveiling: Eligible receivers flexed at least a couple of yards away from the offensive tackles who flinch or pick up one foot before the snap will not be called for a false start, as long as they reset for one second before the snap. Given the sparse amount of practice time, this rule change might simply be aimed at limiting unnecessary penalty flags during the exhibition game, but might also carry over to future regular season games if league officials like the results Sunday.

In addition to various Chiefs and 49ers, players initially selected for the Pro Bowl who won’t play in the game include Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, Buccaneers wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Bears linebacker Khalil Mack, Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner, Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Eagles tight end Zach Ertz.

Skill-position players who are set to suit up Sunday include:

Quarterbacks Drew Brees (Saints), Kirk Cousins (Vikings), Ryan Tannehill (Titans) and Deshaun Watson (Texans).

Running backs Nick Chubb (Browns), Dalvin Cook (Vikings), Ezekiel Elliott (Cowboys), Derrick Henry (Titans), Mark Ingram (Ravens) and Alvin Kamara (Saints).

Wide receivers Davante Adams (Packers), Keenan Allen (Chargers), DJ Chark (Jaguars), Amari Cooper (Cowboys), Kenny Golladay (Lions), Jarvis Landry (Browns), Courtland Sutton (Broncos) and Michael Thomas (Saints).

Tight ends Mark Andrews (Ravens), Jared Cook (Saints), Jack Doyle (Colts) and Austin Hooper (Falcons).

On defense, the NFC boasts the top three pass-rushers of the 2019 season: the Buccaneers’ Shaquil Barrett (19.5 sacks), the Cardinals’ Chandler Jones (19) and the Saints’ Cameron Jordan (15.5). The AFC can counter with the playmaking skills of Von Miller (Broncos), Minkah Fitzpatrick (Steelers), Jamal Adams (Jets) and T.J. Watt (Steelers).

Michael Vick will be joined as an honorary captain of the NFC team by Darrell Green, while the AFC’s honorary captains will be Terrell Davis and Bruce Smith. (Vick’s inclusion prompted a petition drive to remove him because of his dogfighting past.) Two-time Grammy winner Tori Kelly will deliver the national anthem, and halftime entertainment will include an exhibition game featuring Sam Gordon and other members of the Utah Girls Tackle Football League.