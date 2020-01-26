“The adrenaline was pumping, and I let my emotions get the best of me,” Smith said. “I apologize to all their fans. Indiana has a great crowd. … I just lost my emotions. I couldn’t control them. I’ve got to do a better job the next game.”

Turgeon opened his postgame news conference apologizing to the Indiana players, Coach Archie Miller and the Hoosier fans.

“It’s very uncharacteristic of Jalen,” Turgeon said. “If you knew him, he’s a great kid.”

Smith scored a career-high 29 points and added 11 rebounds. The Baltimore native scored Maryland’s game-winning layup with 14 seconds left in the game. Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis had a good look for a layup as time expired, but he missed.

Smith’s confidence has surged and rightly so. His career-best performance at Indiana followed a standout game Tuesday at Northwestern, where he scored 25 points, which at the time was a career high.

With a strong start, the Terrapins jumped out to a lead as large as 14 points during the first half. But the Hoosiers surged in the second half, scoring on their first 11 possessions after the break. Suddenly, the Terps had fallen into an eight-point hole. Indiana still held a seven-point lead with 2:37 to go before Maryland finished its dramatic comeback.

Following the game, Turgeon said Smith got caught up in the emotion of the moment.

“He’s playing his tail off,” Turgeon said. “He’s just been phenomenal — offensively, defensively, decision-making. So he just caught up in it and this arena is just terrific and it kind of gets you fired up to play in it. And I just think guys were so happy how they handled such a tough environment and just kept fighting all the way till the end.”