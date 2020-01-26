No. 19 Iowa (17-3, 8-1) has sole possession of the top spot in the league, and the Wildcats (17-3, 7-2) and Maryland (16-4, 7-2) are tied for second in the deepest edition of the Big Ten the Terps have seen.

“I love the fact that, with nine games left, you’re going to be battle-tested,” Coach Brenda Frese said. “We’re playing everyone in the top half of the league twice. They all have to come back through Xfinity.”

The win shows how far the Terps have come since their loss in Evanston, Ill., about a month ago. That 81-58 defeat was Maryland’s most lopsided conference loss since it joined the Big Ten for the 2014-15 season; the Terps couldn’t control the pace, lapsed in and out of focus on defense and shot poorly.

On Sunday, the Terps’ muscular defense drove them to the win even after starting forward Shakira Austin left the game with 29 seconds remaining in the first quarter. The sophomore jumped for a layup and fell to the floor clutching her left ankle, and she needed assistance to walk to the bench. Frese said Austin will be evaluated “within the next day or so.”

Absent Austin, Maryland’s seniors took ownership of the boards. Jones had a team-high 11 rebounds to go with 14 points. Charles had eight boards, and Blair Watson had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Sophomore point guard Taylor Mikesell had 14 points and freshman guard Ashley Owusu added 13 in a balanced scoring effort.

"You've got to guard five people on the floor at all times, so that was one of the challenges," Northwestern Coach Joe McKeown said.

The Terps outrebounded the Wildcats 45-29, limited them to five offensive rebounds and scored 22 second-chance points during a tense, high-energy matchup in front of an announced crowd of 8,276, one of the biggest crowds the Terps have had all season.

“They kind of upped their pressure. We just didn’t do a very good job rebounding the basketball,” McKeown said. “We had plenty of chances. … They made some tough shots and then really got on the offensive glass.”

The teams went back and forth from the start.

Maryland’s 17-11 lead at the end of the first quarter gave it some cushion to withstand Northwestern’s 7-0 run to start the second. But the Wildcats no longer had to account for Austin lurking under the basket and were able to settle into their defense. They held the Terps to 10 points in the second quarter, and a layup by Sydney Wood put Northwestern up 30-27 at halftime.

Maryland came out in the second half in a zone defense that pushed the Wildcats to the perimeter and limited them to just 10 points in the third quarter, seven of which belonged to Veronica Burton (14 points).

Midway through the quarter, the Terps finally extinguished Burton’s hot streak when Jones made the layup that set them on the 12-0 run. Owusu, who scored six points in the surge, capped it with a pair of free throws before Watson was called for a foul on Lindsey Pulliam (20 points). The Northwestern guard who attended Good Counsel hit 1 of 2 free throws to cut Maryland’s lead to 48-40 heading into the fourth quarter.

Northwestern went on a 6-0 run to start the fourth and shrink the Terps’ lead to two. But Maryland got a pair of free throws and a basket from freshman Faith Masonius, and Northwestern never got closer than five points after that.

“I was actually surprised that our zone gave them as many problems as it did," Frese said. " … That adjustment defensively to go all zone in the second half was critical to our success."

Note: Both coaches spoke in their postgame comments about famed former DeMatha coach Morgan Wootten, who died Tuesday at 88. Frese mentioned how much Wootten impacted the lives of many players and coaches at Maryland. McKeown, who spent nearly 20 years as the head coach at George Washington, cited Wootten as one of his closest mentors.

“I had the opportunity to visit [Saturday] night at DeMatha with his family,” an emotional McKeown said. “I just feel very blessed to have been with somebody that spent a lot of time helping me out as a young coach. I know it’s been a tough week here with the DeMatha family, the Wootten family, but [he was] one of the best coaches of all time and one of the best people, too.”