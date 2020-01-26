Anthony Cowan Jr. and Aaron Wiggins both hit three-pointers in those final minutes before Jalen Smith made a layup with 14.5 seconds to go, finally returning the lead to Maryland. And then the Terps defense prevailed, denying the Hoosiers what could have been a game-winning shot on their final possession and securing the 77-76 win. Maryland has now won back-to-back road games after losing its first four of the season.

Smith scored a career-high 29 points, with none as important as his final attempt. He shot 10 of 14 from the field and made four shots from behind the three-point arc. Cowan added 18 points.

The Terps, who have struggled on the road this season, won their first true road game Tuesday at Northwestern, and their newfound success from a strong second half against the Wildcats seemed to carry over into the start of this game. But despite the solid start, Maryland had to find a way to win in a close contest.

Maryland led by 14 points in the first half and by nine at halftime. The Hoosiers, however, jumped ahead in the second half as they hit shots at a remarkable rate. Indiana made five of its first six field goal attempts after the break, and the Terps missed four straight to erase all their early work to build the lead.

When these teams met previously this season on Jan. 4, Maryland cruised past Indiana at Xfinity Center. In that game, Maryland built a lead as large as 30 while Indiana collapsed in the second half. But Coach Mark Turgeon called Sunday’s matchup a “totally different game” thanks to its location.

The Hoosiers have won four of their last five games since losing to Maryland, and home teams in the Big Ten have won nearly 80 percent of conference matchups this season. Three days ago in this building, Indiana knocked off No. 11 Michigan State. But that didn’t matter, not even inside a packed arena or with Indiana grabbing control of the game late. Maryland struggled offensively in the second half, but the team’s best players hit the all-important shots in the waning moments.

Maryland hasn’t won at Assembly Hall since joining the Big Ten before the 2014-15 season.

Wiggins, who scored a career-high 17 points at Northwestern this week, has played off the bench for four straight games now, with Ayala taking his place in the starting lineup. Wiggins had struggled a bit this year but has played with more confidence since the role switch.

Indiana, the worst three-point shooting team in the conference, made five of its first six attempts from deep, preventing the Terps from stretching their early lead further. As Maryland’s offensive production slowed a bit, the Hoosiers had a 5-0 burst near the end of the half before Ayala’s layup ended Maryland’s scoreless stretch just before the break.

The Terps scored the most they have in a first half since the season opener against Holy Cross, and they took a 45-36 lead into halftime. Maryland hit nine three-pointers in the first half alone, with those hit shots coming from seven different players. But in the second half, the Terps’ struggled and had to rely on late heroics.