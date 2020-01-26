Given that this year’s Super Bowl pits the Chiefs against the 49ers, Patrick Mahomes, last year’s Pro Bowl MVP, will not be playing in Orlando, nor will the likes of Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, George Kittle and Nick Bosa. There is plenty of star power on hand, though, including this season’s front-runner for NFL MVP honors, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Follow along for live updates.
AFC ties it up
The Bills’ Andre Roberts made the Pro Bowl as a returner on special teams but he played a big role in the AFC’s first scoring drive. Roberts caught a five-yard pass from the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson that required review but was eventually ruled a touchdown, setting the AFC up to tie the score at 7-7.
Earlier on the AFC’s eight-play, 75-yard drive, Jackson hit Roberts on a 25-yard catch-and-run play. Jackson’s favorite Baltimore target, tight end Mark Andrews, chipped in on the drive with three catches for 18 yards.
Long pause here in NFL Pro Bowl... Officials determine Buffalo Bills WR Andre Roberts made a catch on a short TD pass from Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. NFC and AFC are tied 7-7 at end of 1st quarter.— J.C. Carnahan (@JCCarnz) January 26, 2020
Brees connects with favorite target for game’s first TD
Drew Brees threw for the game’s first points, and it was no surprise that on the receiving end was his favorite target, Michael Thomas. The New Orleans wide receiver, who set an NFL record this season with 149 receptions, hauled in a 16-yard pass and, after an extra point, the NFC took a 7-0 lead.
The NFC needed just five plays to go 90 yards, with the biggest play coming on a 59-yard pass from Brees to Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay. Thomas began the drive with an 11-yard catch.
Lamar Jackson intercepted in end zone
The AFC was poised to score the game’s first points, but the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson was intercepted in the end zone by the Cardinals’ Budda Baker. Jackson was trying to hit the Browns’ Jarvis Landry on 3rd-and-goal from the NFC’s 10-yard line when Baker intervened.
That ended a 53-yard, 10-play drive in which Jackson completed two passes to the Chargers’ Keenan Allen for a total of 35 yards.
ESPN cuts away to cover Kobe Bryant’s death
ESPN’s coverage of the Pro Bowl cut away from the game for a few minutes to provide news of the death of Kobe Bryant. The Lakers star was killed in a helicopter accident, with the news breaking shortly before the game began.
Announcer Joe Tessitore called Bryant “one of the greatest figures in American sports,” and analyst Booger McFarland said his thoughts were with Bryant’s family, as the two briefly discussed the tragedy when ESPN returned to the game.
Drew Brees starts in what could be his final game
The Pro Bowl isn’t always viewed as particularly meaningful even by the players participating in it, let alone football fans, but Drew Brees might feel differently this year. That′s because the record-setting Saints quarterback is mulling retirement, meaning that the Pro Bowl could represent his final game in the NFL.
“I’m really waiting until football is totally done,” Brees said Saturday after a Pro Bowl practice (via nola.com). "Obviously being here, I’m just very much focused on my family and this opportunity to be be around the guys, playing the game.
“Then, I’ll kind of lay low for a little bit, get away and then assess. I kind of have a process in mind. And I’ll give it a month or so.”
Brees, 41, is among three NFC quarterbacks in the Pro Bowl. The Seahawks’ Russell Wilson was scheduled to start the game, but he ceded the honor to Brees. The Vikings’ Kirk Cousins will also get in the game at some point.
Pro Bowl will experiment with rule changes
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is slated to start for the AFC after he received by far the most fan votes of any Pro Bowl player, and he will be joined by 11 other Ravens, the most for any team. The second-most fan votes went to Seahawks quarterback and NFC starter Russell Wilson, while the Saints account for that conference’s largest contingent with 10 players.
Despite the Patriots’ availability, Tom Brady will not be in attendance after he wasn’t selected for the first time in 11 years. Representing New England will be cornerback Stephon Gilmore and special-teams ace Matthew Slater. The losing team in last year’s Super Bowl, the Rams, had two players selected — Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey — but both bowed out of the event.
Something else that won’t be seen in the Pro Bowl is a kickoff after a score. Instead, following a touchdown or a field goal, the scoring team can allow the opponent to take possession at its 25-yard line or opt to keep the ball and go for the equivalent of a 4th-and-15 play at its own 25.
The idea is to try out an alternative to onside kicks, which have become increasingly difficult to pull off as the NFL has changed rules to promote player safety.
Another wrinkle set for unveiling: Eligible receivers flexed at least a couple of yards away from the offensive tackles who flinch or pick up one foot before the snap will not be called for a false start, as long as they reset for one second before the snap. Given the sparse amount of practice time, this rule change might simply be aimed at limiting unnecessary penalty flags during the exhibition game, but might also carry over to future regular season games if league officials like the results Sunday.
In addition to various Chiefs and 49ers, players initially selected for the Pro Bowl who won’t play in the game include Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, Buccaneers wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Bears linebacker Khalil Mack, Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner, Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Eagles tight end Zach Ertz.
Skill-position players who are set to suit up Sunday include:
- Quarterbacks Drew Brees (Saints), Kirk Cousins (Vikings), Ryan Tannehill (Titans) and Deshaun Watson (Texans).
- Running backs Nick Chubb (Browns), Dalvin Cook (Vikings), Ezekiel Elliott (Cowboys), Derrick Henry (Titans), Mark Ingram (Ravens) and Alvin Kamara (Saints).
- Wide receivers Davante Adams (Packers), Keenan Allen (Chargers), DJ Chark (Jaguars), Amari Cooper (Cowboys), Kenny Golladay (Lions), Jarvis Landry (Browns), Courtland Sutton (Broncos) and Michael Thomas (Saints).
- Tight ends Mark Andrews (Ravens), Jared Cook (Saints), Jack Doyle (Colts) and Austin Hooper (Falcons).
On defense, the NFC boasts the top three pass-rushers of the 2019 season: the Buccaneers’ Shaquil Barrett (19.5 sacks), the Cardinals’ Chandler Jones (19) and the Saints’ Cameron Jordan (15.5). The AFC can counter with the playmaking skills of Von Miller (Broncos), Minkah Fitzpatrick (Steelers), Jamal Adams (Jets) and T.J. Watt (Steelers).
Michael Vick will be joined as an honorary captain of the NFC team by Darrell Green, while the AFC’s honorary captains will be Terrell Davis and Bruce Smith. (Vick’s inclusion prompted a petition drive to remove him because of his dogfighting past.) Two-time Grammy winner Tori Kelly will deliver the national anthem, and halftime entertainment will include an exhibition game featuring Sam Gordon and other members of the Utah Girls Tackle Football League.
What to know about the Pro Bowl
When: Sunday, 3 p.m. Eastern.
Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando.
TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney XD.
Streaming: WatchESPN.
Odds: AFC, -1½.