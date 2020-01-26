The NFL will test out a couple of proposed rule changes during its annual all-star game Sunday in Orlando. Otherwise, the game will have the familiar AFC-vs.-NFC format for the fourth straight year after the league abandoned conference affiliation from 2013 through 2015 and had the two sides picked by captains.

Given that this year’s Super Bowl pits the Chiefs against the 49ers, Patrick Mahomes, last year’s Pro Bowl MVP, will not be playing in Orlando, nor will the likes of Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, George Kittle and Nick Bosa. There is plenty of star power on hand, though, including this season’s front-runner for NFL MVP honors, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Follow along for live updates.