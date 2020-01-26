Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed when the helicopter they were taking around the Los Angeles area crashed in hilly terrain northwest of the city, in foggy conditions. Bryant, who went on to win two more NBA titles for the Lakers without O’Neal, plus a pair of Olympic gold medals and an NBA MVP award, was 41.
Referring to Gianna Bryant as his “niece,” O’Neal wrote Sunday on Twitter that there were “no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy."
“My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board,” wrote O’Neal, 47, who added in all-caps, “IM SICK RIGHT NOW.”
There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1— SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020
O’Neal, who was named NBA Finals MVP in all three of his title runs with Bryant, complemented his Lakers partner in a number of ways. Whereas O’Neal was arguably the most imposing physical specimen in NBA history, bullying defenders near the basket, Bryant was a force on the perimeter who could hit shots over defenders or blow past them for acrobatic dunks and layups.
In addition, while O’Neal turned his gregarious, fun-loving personality into a slew of movie roles and ad campaigns, Bryant was far more aloof and intense, and he ended up winning an Academy Award for his work as a film producer.
That vast difference in personality, however, came to fuel an often tense relationship while they played for the Lakers. O’Neal would occasionally snipe at Bryant for not passing the ball enough, and the latter would hit back that “The Big Aristotle” would do well to get a bit smaller and in better shape.
The team eventually chose one over the other when it traded O’Neal to the Miami Heat in 2004. After O’Neal helped the Heat win an NBA championship in 2006 — giving him one more than Bryant at the time — he infamously taunted his ex-teammate by rapping, “Kobe, tell me how my [rear end] taste.”
In 2010, just after helping the Lakers win a second straight championship and bringing his personal number to five, Bryant told reporters he had “one more than Shaq,” adding with a sly smile, “So you can take that to the bank.”
Displaying his trademark good humor, O’Neal responded by tweeting, “Congratulations Kobe, u deserve it. U played great. Enjoy it man enjoy it. I know what ur sayin ‘Shaq how my [rear end] taste.’”
O’Neal’s retirement in 2011 appeared to accelerate a thawing of relations between himself and Bryant, although as recently as August 2019 they were still taking some shots at each other.
Bryant quickly downplayed any speculation about a renewal of their old feud, however, saying: “I think people are making it like we’re going back and forth about it, but there’s nothing to go back and forth about. There’s nothing that has been said that hasn’t been said before. It’s nothing new.”
O’Neal had offered high praise for Bryant four years earlier, when the two chatted on “The Big Podcast With Shaq” about their long-ago “work beef.” O’Neal introduced Bryant as “the greatest Laker ever,” elevating the latter over not only himself but the likes of Hall of Famers Magic Johnson, Jerry West and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
On Sunday, O’Neal showed that he was deeply affected by Bryant’s death, particularly as the helicopter crash also claimed the life of one of Bryant’s four daughters.
“Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man. That was what we had most in common,” O’Neal wrote on Twitter. “I would hug his children like they were my own and he would embrace my kids like they were his. His baby girl Gigi was born on the same day as my youngest daughter Me’Arah.”
Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man. That was what we had most in common. I would hug his children like they were my own and he would embrace my kids like they were his. His baby girl Gigi was born on the same day as my youngest daughter Me’Arah. pic.twitter.com/BHBPN5Wq8V— SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020