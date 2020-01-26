Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday. The NBA legend and sports icon was 41 years old.

The flight manifest listed nine people on board and there were no survivors, according to local authorities. Gianna Bryant, the former player’s 13-year-old daughter, was confirmed dead.

Obituary: Bryant was an individual whose tirelessness and competitive drive were as notable as his versatility and ambition.

The world reacts: Athletes and fans, politicians and celebrities alike mourned Bryant’s death. Magic Johnson was in tears, Michael Jordan said he was in shock, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar called his fellow Lakers great a “a man who was much more than an athlete.”

Commentary: Bryant accomplished so much, sports columnist Jerry Brewer writes. ″Yet his story still feels disturbingly incomplete, and that’s why so many are taking his death so hard."

Read deeper: Bryant was a storyteller in search of perfection. The most vexing tale was his own.