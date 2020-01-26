Woods tees off at 12:45 p.m. Eastern on the Torrey Pines course.

“The goal was to get to double digits [under par] at the end of the day. I figured that would be within maybe the last couple groups going out [Sunday],” Woods said. “Wasn’t quite able to get there, but hopefully I can get off to another quick start and keep it going.”

AD

Woods has won eight times at Torrey Pines, but his last was seven years ago.

AD

“You’re not going to win them all, and I’ve put myself there in the position to win a lot of events. I’ve lost my share of events, but in order to win them, you’ve got to be there a lot. Over the course of 20‑plus years out here, I’ve been pretty consistent.”

Winning would be nice, of course, but there’s a larger picture here. He would like to play in the Olympics this summer and there will be a fierce battle for the four spots on the U.S. team. Spots go to golfers based on their world rankings and Woods, now No. 6, is fourth among American golfers with a whole season of golf ahead. At 44, he isn’t going to play more than the minimum number of tournaments — 40 — over the two-year ranking period.

AD

He’s playing well and could make another run at a major, as he did in winning the Masters last April. But his age and all the surgical work he has had mean he has to pace himself, pick his spots for maximum effect.

AD

“It’s hard to put it together for all four days as you get older,” Woods told reporters last week. “It’s just harder.”

Last season, he reduced the number of events he played, from 18 in 2018 to 12. After winning the Masters, he played in only six more tournaments the rest of the season and missed the cut at two of them, both majors, while also failing to qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship. On Sunday, though, he was laser-focused.

“I still got to go out there and post a low one,” he said Saturday, “still got to make a bunch of birdies tomorrow and move up that board.”