Over the next two weeks, they will reengage in serious business for the first time since winning the world title by competing in Olympic regional qualifying. Aside from facing Canada or Mexico in the only match that matters — a semifinal to decide a place in Tokyo this summer — there are no foreseen obstacles.

Eight nations from the geographic confederation known as Concacaf will vie for two berths, with the Americans and Canadians heavy favorites.

Ranked No. 1 by FIFA most of the past 11 years and undefeated for 53 weeks, the United States will play Group A matches in Houston against Haiti on Tuesday, Panama on Friday and Costa Rica on Feb. 3. Canada, Mexico and St. Kitts & Nevis will compete in Group B in Edinburg, Tex.

Two teams from each group will advance to Carson, Calif., for the decisive semifinals Feb. 7. The championship game two days later is for bragging rights only.

The United States has won all 23 meetings against its group foes by a 137-2 aggregate score. Canada and Mexico have four victories and eight draws in 97 combined meetings with the Americans.

In four prior Olympic qualifying tournaments, the United States boasts an 18-0-1 record and 98-4 goal differential. The only blemish came in the final of the 2008 event, a 1-1 draw with Canada, won by the Americans on penalty kicks.

Perhaps the only question is whether the world champions are hung over from the 2019 party.

Not likely.

“Mentally, they needed a break” after the November friendlies, which capped an arduous year, Coach Vlatko Andonovski said in an interview Saturday. “When they came into camp [this month], they came in refreshed, ready to go, eager to play, eager to prove themselves once again.”

This, though, is all new to Andonovski, a highly regarded coach from the National Women’s Soccer League, who in October succeeded Jill Ellis, a two-time World Cup winner.

For his 20-player roster, he retained 18 World Cup participants. The most notable absence is forward Alex Morgan, who is pregnant. The newcomers are Washington Spirit midfielder Andi Sullivan (Lorton, Va.) and North Carolina Courage forward Lynn Williams.

Although the Americans should enjoy a scoring feast in the group stage, Andonovski is not taking anything for granted in the rapid-fire tournament.

“I know this team is good. I know we can play well, but every opponent presents different challenges,” he said. “We’ve got to be prepared, we’ve got to be ready and we’ve got to be at our best because nowadays every country is getting better.”

Many countries are getting better, thanks to long-overdue attention from their soccer federations. But most are still miles behind the United States, especially those in women’s soccer infancy.

Canada is ranked No. 8 by FIFA and Mexico is a respectable No. 26, but the U.S. group opponents range between No. 37 and No. 68. (Thailand, which lost to the Americans, 13-0, in the World Cup group opener in France, is No. 38.)

A fifth gold medal is not the only motivation for the Americans, who are angling to become the first team to win the World Cup and Olympics in consecutive years and to rebound from quarterfinal elimination to Sweden at the 2016 Olympics.

The players are fueled by competition for just 18 Olympic roster slots, five fewer than at the World Cup.

Besides the 20 players on this qualifying squad, the pool will continue to include Morgan, who says she will try to return this summer, and once-prized winger Mallory Pugh, 21, whose performances for club and country slipped last year.

As of Sunday, Concacaf had yet to announce U.S. viewing options for the Olympic qualifiers. However, the organization was expected to announce English and Spanish TV and live-streaming platforms before the tournament begins.

>> Gregg Berhalter, the U.S. men’s coach, had the Olympics in mind in assembling his roster for Saturday’s friendly against Costa Rica in Carson, Calif. Thirteen of the 22 players are 23 or younger, the age limit for Olympic men’s qualifying. (The women have no such limitations.)

Men’s teams that advance to Tokyo are allowed three overage players.

Qualifying for the Olympics has become an embarrassment for the men’s program: Three of the previous four attempts ended in failure, despite hosting three times.

This year’s tournament will take place March 20-April 1 in Guadalajara, Mexico. Two teams will qualify. Jason Kreis, a former MLS coach, will oversee the U.S. squad.