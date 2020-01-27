“We were over the moon when the Nationals won the World Series,” said Senators director of marketing Ashley Grotte, who is in her 11th year with the team. “We said, 'Okay, it’s going to be a fun 2020 season for us, because so many of those guys have come through Harrisburg. We’re so proud of that here.”

Grotte and her colleagues are still finalizing the Senators’ full promotional schedule for the coming season, but fans can expect it to include multiple Nats-specific celebrations, in addition to bobbleheads and theme nights. In the meantime, the team unveiled an alternate cap to commemorate the Nationals’ championship, and if you ever wondered what founding father George Washington might look like toasting a World Series win, well, wonder no more.



We figured out what George Washington would look like celebrating a Nats World Series win. And we put it on a hat.

Hint: he'd be wearing ski goggles and throwing around champagne!



— Harrisburg Senators (@HbgSenators) January 20, 2020

The cap was designed by the San Diego-based creative agency Brandiose, which has roughly 50 minor league teams on retainer and has counted the Senators among its clients for several years.

“Minor League Baseball is known for its irreverent, fun-loving, over-the-top promotions,” said Brandiose co-founder Jason Klein, whose company is the brains behind such minor league baseball identities as the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Rocket City Trash Pandas and Amarillo Sod Poodles. “We said, ‘How do we create a fun, gotta-have hat for Nationals fans?’ It’s outside the box of what is normally considered traditional for a championship team, but this is a love letter to the Nationals.”

Initially, the Senators and Brandiose discussed incorporating Harrisburg’s Uncle Slam mascot into the cap design, but they ultimately decided to feature Washington for his obvious connection to the Senators’ parent club. Brandiose sent three different sketches for consideration a week after the World Series. Each one depicted Washington in ski goggles, the must-have accessory for sudsy clubhouse celebrations.

The Senators settled on a design of Washington raising one finger in the air and spraying a bottle of champagne with 2019 on the label. (Washington was known to imbibe from time to time.) While Harrisburg’s primary caps are red, the team chose navy blue as the base color for its bottle-popping George design as a nod to the blue alternate uniforms the Nationals wore throughout the playoffs. The gold brim, Grotte said, is made of shimmery fabric.

The fitted caps are available in 10 different sizes for $40 via preorder through January, or when supplies run out, and they aren’t expected to ship until June. The Senators may put the logo on additional merchandise this season and there’s a chance the team will wear the alternate caps on the field for select games. Since the hat was unveiled last Monday, the team has received orders from almost every state.

“It’s been so well received and we’re thrilled people seem to think it’s as awesome as we do,” Grotte said.